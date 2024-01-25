Scientists warn of ‘Arctic zombie virus’ fixing to escape thanks to global warming

It’s official: “Scientists” have completely abandoned the established methods of their discipline and decided to peddle science fiction instead.

I mean, just in the last two weeks alone, I’ve read about the umpteenth iteration of Covid, a “mutant” variation created by Chinese scientists that is apparently “100%” fatal in test animals; the “Disease X” games that the Self-Imagined Elites played at Davos, while in between their drug and hooker binges (arguably the two dirtiest and most germ-spreading activities); and now this, the “Arctic zombie virus” that lurks in the ice of Siberia, fixing to escape at any moment as the ice thaws, thanks to we little people and our earth-killing first-world lifestyles.

See below, via a report published at Fox News:

Some scientists are warning of the potential for ‘Arctic zombie viruses’ in Siberia, according to reports. The claim is that as climate change causes the Arctic permafrost to thaw, it will release ancient viruses that could put people at risk of disease.

But, don’t worry, thanks to “MRNA technology” there would be a “vaccine” in no time:

Edward Liu, M.D., chief of infectious diseases at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center in New Jersey, acknowledged that permafrost viruses are a ‘valid concern, if long-disappeared viruses start circulating in a naive population.’ … ‘MRNA vaccine technology is much faster at creating new vaccines than older technologies, which involved growing viruses and inactivating them,’ Liu went on. ‘So we can make an effective vaccine in weeks rather than years.’

Oh and, I almost forgot, they already have a foolproof plan, so fear not! Along with the vaccines—which will obviously be mandatory for everyone’s safety and health, of course (you wouldn’t want to be a killer now would you?)—“nations” just need get rid of that silly little idea of sovereignty, and allow the global “experts” to handle governance during the emergency, just to “flatten” the predicted curve:

Liu also said we need systems that pick up new outbreaks faster — ‘so we can send experts to determine their cause before it spreads into an epidemic.’ He added, ‘Nations have to agree to allow access during outbreaks and avoid political interference.’

Did you gun-and-Bible-clinging conservatives hear that? We’re talking to you! We know you have a tendency to “politicize” pandemics, and we just want to avoid any unnecessary political interference and conflict….

Remember this?

‘Please Don’t Politicize This Virus,’ WHO Head Says After Trump Threatens Funding

What about this?

The pandemic didn’t have to be politicized. One party is to blame for it. This politicization is being shaped not just by the right, but by the Trumpian political style of performative belligerence — in other words, being a jerk in the loudest and most public way you can.

These election season, anti-populist variants are getting a little absurd, don’t you agree?

