Rep. Clay Higgins: The FBI lured Americans into a January 6 trap

On January 6, 2024, the drive-by media went into overdrive, remembering (sometimes while oozing crocodile tears) the horrors of January 6, 2021. It was, they said, the day on which democracy was under attack. It seems that they may be right, although they’ve gotten their facts bass-ackwards. According to Rep. Clay Higgins (R. LA), who has been investigating what actually happened that day, when one deletes the layers of leftist propaganda, it appears that January 6 was a giant entrapment web that successfully stopped official challenges to election certification, made Trump even more toxic and, worst of all, turned his law-abiding supporters into criminals.

For the last three years, Biden’s “Justice” Department has been viciously prosecuting more than a thousand Americans for entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The DOJ did this even though (a) most were inside involuntarily, as the press of the crowd swept them in whether they wanted to be there or not; (b) the Capitol police opened the doors to them (indeed, it seems they could only be opened from the inside); and (c) 99.9% of them, once innocently inside the Capitol, did nothing but wander through as tourists. (Here’s a good rundown of many of the other incontrovertible facts we know about January 6.)

I love the new Twitter.



If it wasn't for this platform, they would have pulled the Jan 6 narrative off.



My favourite quote was from the late great Norm McDonald. pic.twitter.com/wVzVi5GNyl — Joseph Banks (@JosephB18237038) January 6, 2024

The sentences brought down on people caught on January 6 have been horrific.

A Navy Sailor was sentenced to 27 months in prison for spying for China and giving them military secrets.



A January 6th attendee received 17 years in prison for knocking over a fence.



The Biden DOJ is intentionally weakening America and being weaponized against political… pic.twitter.com/iNTCcu6LED — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 9, 2024

The administration, though, isn’t done. Matthew Graves, one of the January 6 prosecutors, held a press conference on Saturday (the three-year anniversary of January 6) to announce that the DOJ will now go after anyone who was outside the Capitol on January 6 if they can be proven to have “knowingly entered the restricted area without authorization.” He believes that this will target “thousands of people occupied in the area that they were not authorized to be present in the first place.” (Emphasis mine.)

Think about that: In a crowd that size, people often have no control over where they are, as they are swept along like flotsam on a vast ocean. Their control over their whereabouts would have lessened even more when a police officer fired into the crowd without first demanding they disperse, sparking a panic. It’s also questionable whether the new arrestees will know—or be given the chance to show at any trial—that strangely determined operatives removed signs and fencing identifying restricted areas.

Ep. 61 This the smartest, best informed account of what actually happened on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/U9yCWRVJSd — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 6, 2024

And speaking of strangely determined operatives, Rep. Clay Higgins, during an interview with Tucker Carlson, made some interesting claims. According to Higgins, FBI operatives entrapped people, both in the lead-up to January 6 and on January 6 itself. They encouraged violence (shades of the FBI-planned attack on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer), and they had a huge presence on January 6 itself, during which they may have led people into and through the Capitol.

Regarding the entrapment, Higgins states:

The FBI had embedded themselves into various groups online across the country of Americans who were essentially voicing their concerns and airing their grievances with each other about COVID oppression. Those Americans were targeted by the FBI—almost universally Republicans and largely Trump supporters. But the FBI worked undercover and infiltrated those conversations and [had] become a significant part of those individual Americans’ communications. And when you dig into the evidence that we've had revealed through some criminal cases that I've followed and worked with in families of J6 political detainees and Americans that have been persecuted for their involvement in the capital that day, some of that evidence shockingly reveals that the FBI agents that were operating undercover within the online groups across the country were the first ones to plant the seeds of a suggestions of a more radical occupation of the capital. They were sort of testing the waters of who amongst that group would begin acknowledging that, you know, yeah, maybe we should do that. Maybe we should plan for an occupation like that. But if you look at the origins of those conversations, they were started by the FBI undercover guy that was operating inside the group. And then months later, on January 4th, 5th, and 6th, any of those Americans met for the first time in person when they gathered for the massive rally where American patriots assembled to object to everything that had happened during 2020—the COVID oppression and the stunning results of what we believe was a compromised election cycle in November 2020. So Americans gathered at their own Capitol to appropriately air grievances and protests at their Capitol, but embedded amongst their number was an FBI asset that had been working from within their group online for many months. So this was the level of manipulative efforts that the FBI invested into American citizenry and our assembly online to exercise our rights under the First Amendment to talk to each other about whatever we want to talk about, including the insidious suppression of COVID that we were suffering across the country and our concerns about where the election was going as a whole.

And regarding the way people were led like lambs to the slaughter once inside the Capitol, Rep. Higgins has something to say about that, too:

HIGGINS: So, by the time it was actually J6, you had masses of Americans assembled outside the capital, almost like 99.9%, 100% peaceful. On the inside, you had FBI assets dressed as Trump supporters that knew their way around the Capitol. TUCKER: Before the doors even open. HIGGINS: Before the doors opened or else how you going to get around a couple? You've [Tucker] been there many times. You need a guide to get from whatever door you go in... TUCKER: It’s a labyrinth. HIGGINS: It's a maze inside there. That's right. So there's no way Americans, most of which have never been to the capital, there's no way they can come in some random door that gets opened and then get their way directly to the statuary or the House Chamber or the Senate Chamber. It's just not possible. So the FBI assets that were dressed as Trump supporters that were inside the Capitol were there, I believe—and evidence indicates—that they were there to specifically wave in the Trump supporters that had gathered outside the Capitol.

Ultimately, Rep. Higgins estimates that there were as many as 200 FBI operatives at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, moving people around to their destruction.

It’s clear that, in the lead-up to the November election, the administration wants conservative Americans to be afraid to speak out about an election they deem suspect. Of course, should Trump manage to overcome probable epic election fraud, we can assume that violent Democrat protestors will once again get a pass from the people who control the government.

If you’re wondering where all of this is really going, both Bloomberg and the New York Times are no longer even bothering to hide their ultimate totalitarian goals:

Reality has replaced satire pic.twitter.com/up5TychTl3 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 8, 2024

Image: X screen grab.