Rapper 50 Cent is not happy about all that free health care being dished out to illegals in California

Rap superstar known as 50 Cent has all the money he's ever going to need for the remainder of his life.

Forbes says he's worth $45 million in this past year, but he's been worth more than twice that in better years. It comes, it goes, but he still has more than he can spend. If you sent him a hospital bill, he'd pay for it out of pocket change.

Which is why this statement to his 30.8 million followers on Instagram was more than a little curious.

According to Breitbart News:

Rapper-actor 50 Cent slammed California over its decision to use taxpayer money to fund health care for illegal aliens. “I don’t understand this, this it going to cost 2.6 billion dollars for tax payers,” 50 Cent said in a Wednesday Instagram post. “They don’t even give veterans health insurance. [MSNBC anchor Ari Melber] call my phone now, help me understand this shit. WTF.”

His post can be viewed here.

Obviously, he's hearing from people, his people, black people, young people, and with a look at the comments section of his Instagram page above, he's loved by his fans because they consider him "authentic." Well, that is authentic, free health care for illegal immigrants while others go without, or endure massive house-payment-sized monthly insurance costs is pretty offensive to those who are being dragged down by those costs, or who can't get insurance at all.

So there's nothing oddball about what Fifty Cent said against free health care for illegals, and politically, there's very little risk for him to say what he thinks because it's the same thing his fans are thinking.

According to Fox News, black voter and young voter support for Democrats broadly speaking is now in freefall:

According to the USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Monday, Biden's support among Black voters has fallen to just 63%, down from the 92% that Pew Research Center data shows he won in the 2020 presidential election, while his support among Hispanic voters is down to 34% from 59%. Additionally, Biden trails former President Donald Trump, his likely Republican opponent, 37%-33%, among voters under the age of 35.

And what's a significant concern for black voters in this election: Illegal immigration. I know I've seen polls revealing stronger sentiment than this, but this recent poll, from KFF/GRIO on top issues for black voters found that 34% of black voters considered immigration, likely illegal, immigration, a leading issue, echoing the sentiments of other voters.

There's nothing 'out there' about Fifty Cent's criticism of California's free health care for all illegal comers. The problem is the insular ruling class that doles out these goodies, and lets black voters absorb the higher costs in taxes and insurance premiums as a result of it.

The man is immensely popular and influential. Now he's condemning the irresponsibility of free stuff for foreigners. Democrats can take that as a warning.

Image: 50 Cent shareable Instagram post