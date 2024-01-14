Pro-Hamas protestors breach White House walls, no arrests: So much for 'our democracy'

Double standards, anyone?

The pro-Hamas Palestinian protestors are at it again.

The Associated Press wrote an anodyne report with chirpy quotes from protestors:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators converged opposite the White House on Saturday to call for an end to Israeli military action in Gaza, while children joined a pro-Palestinian march through central London as part of a global day of action against the longest and deadliest war between Israel and Palestinians in 75 years. People in the U.S. capital held aloft signs questioning President Joe Biden’s viability as a presidential candidate because of his staunch support for Israel in the nearly 100-day war against Hamas. Some of the signs read: “No votes for Genocide Joe,” “Biden has blood on his hands” and “Let Gaza live.” Vendors were also selling South African flags as protesters chanted slogans in support of the country whose accusations of genocide against Israel prompted the International Court of Justice in the Hague, Netherlands, to take up the case.

In reality, it was a pretty bloodthirsty crowd, based on the kinds of things said in London.

Here, historian Simon Schama is appalled:

His grotesque and poisonous lies not at all mitigated by his ignorance and stupidity. "De-Zionise" = Judenrein https://t.co/WvUgDIB8Gb — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) January 13, 2024

It was also pretty out of control.

📍The White House:



BREAKING



Protestors have breached the reinforced gate and riot police have confronted them - other protestors began scaling the fence



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/HuQ6sBUC1N — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) January 14, 2024

Last I read, nobody got arrested, despite this breach being a basic trespassing offense, enhanced by the fact that it was a public official, the top elected leader in the entire country, endangering him. After all, what exactly did they think they were doing and what exactly did they want? What did they think they were accomplishing by such a stupid move, they certainly weren't going to change anyone's minds to support their miserable cause, whether the president or the public. Did they mean harm? Because this is what you do when you mean harm.

They ought to have been arrested, the cuffs slapped on them, and the paddy wagons hauling them out. But that didn't happen and that sends two bad messages as a result.

One, the Hamas fans now know they can get away with this and worse because the White House is too cowed of them to arrest them.

Two, it tells us every Trump supporter who breached the Capitol on January 6, gets a different standards, with long lectures about "our democracy" under attack and long prison sentences as a result. These people don't care about 'our democracy.' The invasion of the White House byt the Hamas supporters was equivalent to the breaching of the Capitol.

Double standards, anyone? This is not going to end well.

