Pro-Hamas ‘protesters’ flock to Sundance where Noa Tishby offers humble pie—but they’re too unaware to realize what they’re eating

Bring back (geographical) literacy tests, and here’s why:

These “protesters” had gathered in Park City, Utah for the Sundance Film Festival to demonstrate support for a cause to which they are ostensibly, deeply devoted; but asking two little (mind-numbingly simple) questions eviscerates the legitimacy of their support: What river, and what sea?

As Dean Cain said, “Their stupidity is almost criminal.” (Almost criminal? More like totally criminal. These people vote, and their voices count just as much as ours; being this dumb should be a crime.)

Don’t know the river? We’re not surprised.

The Red Sea? No not quite, you’re off by about 140 miles.

The Black Sea? Um no, your guess is even worse because you’re off by about 730 miles, as the crow flies. (Somebody forgot to update her brainchip, because her one firing cylinder is still running the “I stand with Ukraine” program.)

Leftism relies on ignorance and stupidity, which is why the little people promoting the cause were nicknamed useful idiots… by their own leaders.

The woman interviewing the protesting “activists” is Noa Tishby, a best-selling author and heavyweight film star (both in front of the camera and behind it), and I have to give her tremendous credit, because she’s just so classy, graceful, and gentle, even as she interacts with people, whose profound ignorance compels them to promote a cause that would see Tishby herself raped and executed. (I suspect a vast majority of the herd are “educated” college graduates—schools proliferating illiteracy, talk about an oxymoron.)

Historically, the ideologies adopted by leftists, which underpin their policies, were/are antithetical to the values of a Judeo-Christian society: they worship Malthusian eugenics, and enact population control measures like forced sterilization and abortion; they embrace Hegelian ethics, and any (and all) political measures become acceptable and moral, because the “utopian” end justifies the (oppressive and tyrannical) means; they strive for Marxian “enlightenment” and “equality” and bludgeon the wrong-thinkers, wrong-speakers, and wrong-doers into submission with censorship and weaponized government.

Ironically, as a person who deeply opposes the above mentioned ideologies and policies with every fiber of my being, these mindless drones in Park City, chanting “from the river to the sea” (while not knowing what river, or what sea), are making a pretty compelling and substantive case for said ideologies and policies—I’m only (mostly) kidding.

Image from X.