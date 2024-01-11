President Trump’s request to postpone closing arguments in the wake of mother-in-law’s death denied by Arthur Engoron

When Amalija Knavs passed away on January 9th, President Trump and his attorneys requested that Arthur Engoron, the judge presiding over Trump’s New York civil fraud trial, grant a postponement for closing arguments, so that the president could be with Melania as they mourned their family’s loss.

Engoron offered phony condolences, saying he was “sorry to hear the sad news,” but promptly denied the request, writing in an email to Trump’s counsel, “I WILL NOT GRANT ANY FURTHER EXTENSIONS.”

Trump-haters were quick to condemn the president for requesting a delay in court proceedings, claiming he was being “disingenuous” as he still had the time and focus to attend the Fox News town hall event last night. Yet to me, it’s as simple as prioritizing what matters most, and naturally, when you have to triage critical situations and allocate energy to what is most deserving, a sham trial in a kangaroo court is certainly the least of Trump’s concerns—especially when compared to things like mourning the death of a very close in-law, and courting the presidential vote in an extremely consequential election. Without loss there can be no fraud, and in a sane world that functioned lawfully and orderly, “Tish” James’s accusations would have been DOA; everyone knows this lawsuit is a joke, but for the Hegelian left, nothing is off limits if it means “get Trump” finally happens.

However, Trump asking for a postponement to grieve a death in the family, while also attending other events, is all beside the point. The real focus is the left’s utter disregard for decency, and a totally inverted sense of what deserves mourning. A death in a person’s immediate family, no matter whose family, deserves a delay in court proceedings (especially illegitimate ones), because humanity is sacred, and making room for the bereavement of the loss of a loved one is what decent and civil societies do.

But, the Left doesn’t live by the rules of a decent and civil society, which is why leftists’ sense of what deserves mourning is indecent and uncivil.

They view a stunning political upset in which Donald Trump wins the presidency, leaving Hillary Clinton in the dust with a measly 227 electoral votes, is grievous. How many college campuses offered students “grief counseling” to process the “trauma” of November 8th, 2016? Remember this?

As the reality of President-elect Donald Trump sets in, the University of Massachusetts is offering grief counseling services for students and staff. Counseling on campus is usually offered following some traumatic event, and, according to Oscar Collins, co-director of the Center of Multicultural Advancement and Student Success,that is how many students view a Trump presidency.

What about George Floyd? A violent career criminal/crackhead dies during an arrest from a drug overdose after allegedly trying to pass off counterfeit cash, and he deserves endless funerals, national bereavement, and civic memorialization; Black Lives Matter rioters are still given total license to act on their anarchic whims, and it’s been almost four years!

This is no exaggeration, and it’s not satire: the left mourned Joseph Rosenbaum, a literal pedophile who had sexually abused a number of “preteen” boys, after he was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha.

They stage “funeral processions” for our “dying” planet, bringing urban hubs to a “standstill” while the working class people bend to cater to the disorder.

They mourn the plight of male child sex offenders who dress in drag, and just want to live their truths in the female prisons (where the children are), like any other girl.

They shut down bridges, block traffic, disrupt airport operations, while planes are taking off and landing, and harass civilians in coffee shops, because normal Westerners apparently aren’t adequately mourning the death of terrorists in Gaza.

But Melania, one of the most gentle and gracious women in the public eye, deserves no such consideration.

Engoron’s actions are yet another reminder that there’s not much to a leftist except anger, hate, and utter stupidity.

Image from X.