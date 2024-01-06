President Trump secured peace and earned respect for America, then Joe Biden came in with a steamroller

After four years of relative world peace and prosperity under President Trump, the media breathed a sigh of relief with Joe Biden’s (s)election, and cheered his staff picks—the “adults” were back in charge, and they had “experience.” Remember this, from Vogue?

Joe Biden’s Cabinet Picks Send a Clear Message: The Adults Are Back in Charge In the first wave of appointments for the cabinet that Joe Biden will form after he is inaugurated on January 20, the president-elect has opted for a quality that Donald Trump mocked and disdained over the four years of his presidency: experience.

Trump sanctioned Iran, cutting off funds and limiting their influence of terrorism; he gave us a more secure border, and lower oil prices with his energy independence approach; he got NATO countries to pay more for their defenses, and started holding China to account for stealing our intellectual property; and he gave the world the Abraham Accords.

He finally kept the promise of many presidents before him, to move the embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

He pulled out of the worthless Paris Climate Accords, which would cost the U.S. taxpayers trillions, while essentially letting China and India off the hook for the same “offenses.”

He cut off funds for the World Health Organization for covering up for China and lying to the world about COVID.

Trump took out terrorist Qasem Soleimani and Biden didn’t like that—Biden clearly doesn’t understand what real deterrence looks like.

Biden’s foreign policies can essentially be summed up in a few words: flatten everything built up by Trump while claiming it was for the sake of our American reputation. See below, from World Politics Review:

President Joe Biden took office with an ambitious U.S. foreign policy agenda summed up by his favorite campaign tagline: ‘America is back.’ Above all, that meant repairing the damage done to America’s global standing by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump. During his four years in office, Trump strained ties with America’s allies in Europe and Asia, raised tensions with adversaries like Iran and Venezuela, and engaged in a trade war with China that left bilateral relations in their worst state in decades. In principle, Biden’s agenda is rooted in a repudiation of Trump’s ‘America First’ legacy and the restoration of the multilateral order. That was reflected in his early moves to rejoin the Paris Climate Accords and the World Health Organization, and reestablish U.S. leadership on climate diplomacy. The COVID-19 pandemic also offered Biden an opportunity to reassert America’s global leadership role and begin repairing ties that began to fray under Trump.

This article, published Wednesday at The Washington Post, recognizes that kissing up in Serbia hasn’t worked—“In Serbia, Biden’s conciliatory policies have failed”—and I would ask the media and other Democrats which of Biden’s policies have made the world better or safer.

Trump cut off the funding for Iran after Obama, Biden, and many European countries had appeased the regime with hundreds of billions of dollars. Biden turned their spigot back on so they could better fund Hamas and other terrorist groups.

Biden’s withdrawal in Afghanistan was a disaster. Americans died, and we left billions in equipment for the Taliban. Of course the media has essentially stopped reporting on the situation for women and girls in Afghanistan now because it makes Biden look bad, and we can’t have that.

Trump worked hard to secure the U.S. border over Democrat objections, and Biden immediately opened the border up, unleashing record crime and invaders. Has that made the U.S. or the world safer?

Biden repeatedly appeases China. He doesn’t seem to care about the origins of COVID, he allowed a spy balloon to fly across America, he permits thousands of Chinese men to filter in illegally, and makes it easier for the communist government to spy on America and steal our intellectual property. Why was it considered “controversial” when Trump made moves to stop the Chinese stealing our intellectual property? From NPR:

The Justice Department is ending its controversial China Initiative The Justice Department said Wednesday that it is scrapping its China Initiative, a program that it launched under the Trump administration to counter Beijing’s theft of American intellectual property but increasingly came under criticism from civil rights groups that say it created a climate of fear among Asian Americans.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict flared up while Obama was in office, and again with Biden in office, but not while Trump was in office.

This article says that there was a chance for a peace deal with Russia soon after the war reignited in 2022, but the U.S and other NATO countries discouraged Ukraine from accepting peace—per the text, the U.S. “repeatedly blocked” peace deals. Now the war has gone on for almost two years, and Biden essentially wants a blank check for Ukraine, and is blaming Republicans for whatever goes wrong because they ask questions.

Robert Gates recognized that Biden has been wrong on foreign policy for four decades, but that doesn’t stop the media from cheering the politician on, no matter how much unsafe and unstable the world becomes because… Orange Man Bad.

