President Biden’s ‘Top Priority’ for a second term?

What would President Biden’s top priority be should he be awarded a second term in office? Well, according to his campaign manager, the president is “adamant” to “restore Roe.” Yup. Quentin Fulks, Biden’s principal deputy campaign manager, recently told Kristen Welker, host of NBC’s Meet the Press, that abortion would be the commander-in-chief’s “top priority” if he is returned to the White House.

Frankly, that surprises me. I would’ve thought his top priority would be to continue trying to lock up his political opponents. Or to stay up past 8 pm.

Even if you are “pro-choice,” making abortion the “top priority” is macabre at best. How about stopping the flood of illegals coming across our southern border… and the fentanyl and human trafficking that a porous border allows? After all, fentanyl alone kills 100,000+ Americans each year. How about trying to prevent or curtail foreign wars? Or attempting to reduce inflation and taxes to make life more affordable and pleasant for millions? How about addressing the unsustainable and soon-to-be devastating $34 trillion debt? Or the fact that China is bidding to take over the world?

Nope. Gotta make sure everyone has unfettered access and ability to kill their babies!

What a platform Democrats will have for 2024:

Make unrestricted abortion the law of the land (Make Abortion Great Again!)

Pack the court

Eliminate the Electoral College

Eliminate the filibuster

Statehood for the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico

Work towards the elimination of fossil fuels… and gasoline-powered vehicles and equipment

Provide more money for teachers’ unions

Provide more money for mainstream media outlets

Progress towards making “15-minute cities” a reality across the United States

Significantly raise taxes on ammunition so as to make it unaffordable for all but wealthy Democrat donors… thereby rendering guns—and the First Amendment—moot.

Make mail-in voting a permanent fixture in every state for every election

Lower the voting age to 16

All of this in the name of “saving our democracy,” of course.

Image: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.