Biden administration cleans up border for congressional visit: Nothing to see here, move along

Joe Biden's keeping to his priorities in this presidential term he's 'serving' and that means appearances are more important than reality.

Which brings us to the border, where a Congressional delegation of 60 is expected to make an appearance in the migrant-surging Del Rio Border Patrol sector, and all of a sudden, the border's empty, under control, almost nobody coming.

According to Breitbart News:

EAGLE PASS, Texas — With just hours to go before the largest yet congressional visit arrives at the border in the small Texas town of Eagle Pass, a source within Customs and Border Protection tells Breitbart Texas what they will witness pales in comparison to the migrant surge and grossly overcrowded facilities experienced during the month of December. A nearby soft-sided processing facility designed to accommodate 1,000 migrants that has routinely held nearly 6,000 during the month is now holding less than 500. According to the source, not authorized to speak to the media, the facility has been nearly emptied through daily migrant releases of nearly 1,500 daily into the small border community of Eagle Pass. At times, when non-government migrant shelters in the Del Rio Border Patrol Sector closed during the holidays or reached capacity, direct migrant releases onto the city streets were conducted to reduce the numbers.

The Border Patrol source that Breitbart quotes notes that they've seen this weird pullback-before-the-tsunami behavior in the past -- it happened just before another congressional delegation was set to visit the border last September, as was SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

The source believes the relief is only temporary as the migrants are not being sent back to their home countries in large numbers. Moving them south only delays their arrival to border cities where the migrants will likely attempt to enter the United States in a few short weeks, the source explained. “In September, we experienced the same phenomenon after significant media coverage and visits by congressional delegations and celebrity CEO Elon Musk. Intervention by Mexico at the behest of our government slowed things down. But the traffic returned a few short months later,” the source emphasized.

Breitbart noted that less than a week ago, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had flown to Mexico City met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador on border matters, and came back from that meeting claiming they had scored big concessions from him to halt the migrant surge. The Border Patrol source thinks that this temporary halt in time for a congressional delegation might just be one of those 'concessions.'

But it's a meaningless concession, because the surge will return stronger than ever.

If that's true and it may well be true, it's true to form for the Bidenites, who have always placed public relations above concrete results in their failed policies.

It's not just gaslightings, of course, those strange claims by Mayorkas and White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre that the border is secure, repeated over and over like magic words as if to make it real.

It's in various actions that aren't actions.

Back in May, I argued this in the wake of Joe Biden lifting Title 42 COVID restrictions, supposedly to replace them with stricter restrictions, which was baloney:

Many migrants were reportedly cowed at the reports that illegal border-crossers would be sent back in the wake of Title 42 ending. But since they aren't, it seems it's just a matter of time before word gets out again, bringing the surgers back. It goes to show that all the tough talk from the Bidenites about consequences for illegal border crossings was garbage. They had no intention of sending anyone back. All they wanted was to get those Fox News cameras out of the area and into the nightly broadcasts. That supports a statement by a Border Patrol source to a media outlet that Biden's top border priority remains public relations, not guarding the border, let alone protecting the country.

And in June, this phony claim about tough policies:

The Federalist cited 204,561 illegal migrant arrests for May, as if that were a "success," which could be called that only in comparison to previous months, and which, in any case, didn't reflect how many migrants were getting over the border through quasi-legal means, such as the CBPOne asylum app, which is a joke, having approved as valid 99% of all asylum claims, which means letting everyone in as a "legal" "immigrant." Biden also set up new "asylum" processing centers in Central American countries to prevent migrants from massing at the border as a "priority" for the administration, as it didn't want more Fox News cameras photographing them, and bused them on in as "legal" "immigrants" from the Darien Gap under cover of darkness. In addition, he set up special "humanitarian parole" programs for Venezuelans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Cubans who have relatives in the country to stay with for...years in order to wait out their asylum claims in court. None of those crossings is counted as a border encounter, or an arrest. But they sure do amount to the same phenomenon of "undocumented" migrants with no valid asylum claims to be able to get over the border and into the U.S. without going through normal immigration channels that legitimate immigrants use. Tens of thousands are doing it.

It's always all about the Fox News cameras, and getting them away from the border, isn't it?

The same could be said for Congressional delegations, which taxpayers pay for, so that Congressional members can find facts.

They can't find any facts if there's no there, there?

It's a pretty outrageous attempt by Biden to conceal the effects of his own failed policies and prevent Congress from acting as a check on his excesses.

It's a Potemkin Village approach to governing, done to conceal the truth and prevent Congress from gathering information about just how bad the border is. Congress, if it wants facts, is going to have to learn to pre-empt Joe, who is doing all in his power to conceal the extent of damage he's done to the U.S.

Joe Biden not only won't visit the border himself, he doesn't want anyone else to visit the border, either.

Nothing to see here at this border, move along. That, too, ought to be an impeachable offense because in other contexts the word for this is 'cover-up.'

Image: Twitter screen shot