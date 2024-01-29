Poll: Americans are siding with Texas without even knowing about Biden’s war on Texas’s natural gas.

Rasmussen Reports asked Americans if they feel that there is a civil war taking place in America…and a majority of those polled said “yes.” The context, of course, was the looming battle over our Southern border. Americans are right, of course, but with Biden’s Liquified Natural Gas (“LNG”) edict, things are even worse than they know.

I don’t have access to Rasmussen Reports, which conducted the poll, but the Washington Examiner sums up its findings:

…69% of likely 2024 voters said that they support the border wall and razor-wire fence that Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) has ordered. Among those, a majority, 51%, said they “strongly” back Texas in its fight to stop illegal immigration and the surge of “gotaways” getting past federal border agents. [snip] A majority of voters told Rasmussen Reports that Biden is stoking the fires of civil war. Asked, “Do you agree or disagree with this statement about the border dispute between Texas and the federal government: ‘The feds are staging a civil war, and Texas should stand their ground?'” 55% said they agreed, while 36% said they didn’t. Over three-fourths of Republicans agreed that Biden’s threat is hurtling the country to civil war. Democrats were less sure, though 39% agreed.

Americans are right to be concerned. To date, the government has officially allowed in 6 million asylum seekers, and we have no idea how many tens of millions of people have circumvented the official process and vanished into America’s heartland. We also have no idea how many of the “gotaways” are coming here with nefarious goals.

Image: Biden's border (edited). YouTube screen grab.

Biden, of course, claims he’s acting under the color of law. That’s because the asylum process allows people to come to America if

[T]hey have suffered persecution or fear that they will suffer persecution due to: Race

Religion

Nationality

Membership in a particular social group

Political opinion

The problem with the above standard is that any poor person in a poor country can claim persecution. It’s purely subjective, especially since the Biden administration wants to include suffering from alleged anthropogenic climate change as a justification for refugee status.

When the Holocaust happened, it was apparent that the Nazi government had as its official policy the destruction of German, and then European, Jewry. Behind the Iron Curtain during the Cold War, anyone who opposed the tyrannical communist regime was likely to find himself in a gulag or dead. These were objective events. Moreover, the people fleeing these events were sure to be well-inclined to support America and her values.

However, leftists have dumbed down persecution to the point at which it simply means, “I want a better life in rich America.” This is not a standard at all. It’s simply a way to replace the population.

All of this means that the people viewing what’s happening as a civil war are right. Currently, the federal government is violating properly passed immigration laws. Multiple American states, led by Texas, are trying to reinstate the practical effect of those same laws. The federal government has responded by trying to destroy Texas’s LNG industry, a major part of its economy.

And that move against LNG is a whole other story that’s just as important as the war on the border itself.

Destroying America’s and American company’s hold on LNG has always been a core part of the Obama-Biden administration. The O’Bidens were going to enter into an LNG partnership with China and Ukraine. Biden’s goal was personal enrichment. Obama’s goal—which Biden continues to put into effect, most notably now against Texas—was to “create reservoirs of economic power over the direction of industry, held by regulators and their privileged cronies.” Part of why Democrats were so desperate to get Trump out of the White House was that his habit of enforcing the law and looking out for American interests disrupted this plan to control part of the world’s energy supply. (The linked article is extremely complex, although thankfully well-written, so I urge you to find the time to read it.)

In other words, even as he (or the brains behind him) is creating a crisis at the border, Biden is using that crisis to leverage the Obama policy regarding controlling LNG in a way that benefits China and other global players. (For now, Ukraine is no longer a player.)

Americans may not know about the behind-the-scenes LNG issue, but the Rasmussen poll shows that they understand that something is rotten at the border, that’s what happening is terribly bad for American interests, and that these issues go to the very heart of American politics where terrible civil breakdowns can occur.

Biden has no wisdom, while Obama is driven by arrogance. These two men, one the front guy and the other the handler, are at the wheel of the car that is the American government, and the path they are steering is on a collision course with a terrible, destructive destiny. We can only hope that other institutions in the American government—Congress? The Supreme Court?—will step in and step up to stop this peddle-to-the-metal destruction from within the heart of the American government.