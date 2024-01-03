Peak Irony 2.0: ‘Free Palestine’ dependents form traffic blockade with vehicles made (in large part) by Israeli excellence and industry

What does a socialist welfare dependent do at 2:30 pm on a Monday afternoon while we’re all working to pay off their student loan debts? Well, they go and form a traffic blockade at the Portland International Airport, honk their horns, and dutifully parrot the “Free Palestine” rallying cry downloaded into their “gray matter” software by mainstream programming—I can’t bring myself to use the word “brain” because that would imply critical thought is actually taking place.

Leftists make for a special kind of stupid, and this viral video making the rounds on X will remind you why:

PEAK IRONY 2.0: A number of the car companies represented in this "protestor" blockade have their research centers in Israel. (BMW, Ford, GM, Nissan, Hyundai.)



Secondly, the tech channels these people undoubtedly use (Google, FB, Microsoft) have heavy investments in smaller… https://t.co/biW5MkkcFq — Olivia Murray (@americaliv1) January 3, 2024

First off, the obvious, from Israel’s Foreign Trade Administration, which falls under the umbrella of the Ministry of Economy and Industry:

Several automakers like Ford, Renault, Nissan, and General Motors have chosen Israel for their Research Centre, making the small market a Tech hotbed for Automotive Technology. Vehicle manufacturers like BMW and Hyundai and Auto component makers like BOSCH and Lear have opened their R&D centers.

Now, back to the blockade—I saw at least one BMW, a number of Ford vehicles, a Chevy Suburban (owned by GM), and what I suspect were Nissans and Hyundais. Isn’t it ironic that their vehicles are all products of Israeli excellence and industry? How does this escape these people?

Next, a secondary observation, also from Israel’s FTA:

Several global technology companies including Facebook, Microsoft, Google, and Samsung too came forward and invested in Israeli companies that are directly or indirectly working in the automotive space, especially on autonomous driving or connected car technology. Israel has the highest density of tech startups in the world for more than half a decade. The small country is the home of more than 6000 plus technology startups and second to Silicon Valley when it comes to Tech Innovation.

Also this, from the U.S Embassy in Israel:

The U.S.-Israeli economic and commercial relationship now spans IT, bio-tech, life sciences, health care solutions, energy, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, defense industries, cyber-security, and aviation, to name just a few sectors. Critical components of leading American high-tech products are invented and designed in Israel, making these American companies more competitive and more profitable globally. Cisco, Intel, Motorola, Applied Materials, and HP are just a few examples. Israel is home to more than 2,500 U.S. firms employing some 72,000 Israelis, according to an estimate by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Thousands more jobs are supported indirectly by these employers.

Trading Economics notes that Israel’s main export partner is… the U.S, with 28% of total exports going into the American market.

Did it even occur to these useful idiot terrorists that they’re so hypocritical they’ve become a cliché? They drive their vehicles powered by Israeli entrepreneurialism; film (and upload) their anarchic exploits with and by technology that came via Israeli innovation to wreak havoc on American civilians and demand a divestment from Israel and its companies—while making no pretense to personally “divest” from or “boycott” the “genocidal” nation waging horrors upon the poor “civilians” of “Palestine.”

Let’s not forget, the “civilian” men of “Palestine” elected Hamas to rule Gaza, and the “civilian” women kissed their brothers and husbands good-bye and prayed that their “freedom fighters” would wage successful jihad in the kibbutzim.

On another note, I did see a great big fat couple wearing masks in their own vehicle (for their health, of course), and others masking up outside in the fresh air, which was probably the best indicator of this group’s IQ and mental faculties.

Here’s an idea, why don’t we sponsor flights for the whole lot, ship them to Gaza, and encourage them to form a blockade directly at the heart of the conflict?

