Peaceful protesters, who dare disagree with the Democrat position on abortion, face harsh prison sentences

Peaceful protesters, who dare disagree with the Democrat position on abortion, face harsh sentences; see below, via Breitbart:

Six Pro-Life Activists Found Guilty, Face 11 Years in Prison for Peaceful Protest Six pro-life activists were found guilty on Tuesday for ‘conspiracy against rights’ and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) in relation to a peaceful protest outside of a Tennessee abortion facility in 2021. Six of the activists have now been found guilty of a misdemeanor FACE Act charge, as well as a felony conspiracy against rights charge, which carries with it the possibility of up to 11 years in prison and fines up to $250,000.

So peaceful protesters are treated harshly if they dare disagree with Democrats on abortion, but violent protesters who attack pregnancy resource centers and churches are rarely charged? The Justice Department knows that the radical leftist group known as Jane’s Revenge even claims responsibility for many of the attacks, and yet they still roam free. Here’s a refresher, from a 2022 Fox News report:

More than 100 pro-life orgs, churches attacked since Dobbs leak DOJ has yet to announce any arrests in attacks on pro-life centers[.] More than 100 crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs), pro-life organizations and churches have been attacked, some more than once, since the May 2 leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade. Fox News Digital previously reported that while more than a dozen attacks have been claimed by the left-wing pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge, not a single member of the underground group has been arrested.

Violent pro-abortion “activists” appear to be above the law.

The reason that Merrick Garland offers regarding how few violent protesters have been arrested is because they attack under the cover of darkness. Yes, seriously:

Garland suggests Justice Department can’t arrest pro-abortion vandals because they firebomb pregnancy centers at night ‘In 2022 and for the first couple of months of 2023, DOJ’s announced charges against 34 individuals for blocking access to or vandalizing abortion clinics, and there have been over 81 recorded attacks on pregnancy centers, 130 attacks on Catholic churches since the leak of the Dobbs decision, and only two individuals have been charged,’ [Sen. Mike] Lee noted. ‘Those who are attacking the pregnancy resource centers, which is a horrid thing to do, are doing this at night, in the dark,’ Garland added.

The FBI is pretty worthless if they can’t find criminals just because they attack at night. Even when the radical group takes claim for the attacks, somehow they haven’t been arrested; that shows they don’t care!

Clearly, the Justice Department has little concern for churches and pro-life centers, but they do care deeply about abortion mills. It is way past time for the media to stop spreading intentional misinformation that the Justice Department is independent and no one is above the law; these agents target people based on politics!

Image generated by AI.