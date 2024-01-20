Out of many, one—the moving spectacle of a naturalization ceremony

I recently had both the pleasure and honor of participating in a naturalization ceremony where 43 former immigrants from 26 separate countries became citizens of the United States of America. It was the first such ceremony I ever attended, and I assure you it will not be the last. The two hours spent in that courtroom will be forever etched in my mind as one of the moments that made me proud to call myself an American.

As those prospective citizens and their families anxiously awaited in the courtroom, you could not help noticing the diversity of those present—all races, religions, and creeds were present, but they were united by the common bond of their desire to become citizens of the greatest republic ever created which continues to provide the beacon of hope to those oppressed or enslaved.

As we proceeded through the ceremony, which included remarks by Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares with his own story of fleeing from the oppressive regime of Fidel Castro’s Cuba, you could literally feel the tension in the room rise as we got closer to the moment of truth—the administration of the oath of citizenship. The applicants raised their right hand, repeated the oath, and soon the room was all smiles. Where formerly they were immigrants from every corner of the globe, they were now united as American citizens.

Image: A naturalization ceremony at Mount Rainier National Park by Mount Rainer National Park. CC BY 2.0.

The new citizens were given the opportunity to tell their personal story and journey from misery and political persecution to American citizenship. Although reluctant at first to speak, once the first story was told, it was as if a floodgate of emotion had been opened. Many spoke of waiting their turn to enter this country for years in search of a better way of life for themselves and their families. Many indicated that this day was the highlight of their life, and they did not take the responsibilities that go along with being a citizen lightly.

None who spoke had circumvented the system and crossed our borders illegally. Instead, they waited patiently in line and worked hard to earn the right to be a citizen. Once they recounted their respective journeys, there was not a dry eye in the courtroom. Their emotion and stories of self-sacrifice and hardships made each of us who were born in this country realize that we often take for granted: American citizenship, which too many thoughtlessly take for granted, is paid for with a heavy price for those born outside of our borders.

As a left, I could not help but feel the pride of being an American and reflecting on the fact that this country has flourished for almost 250 years as a nation captured in the motto of “E Pluribus Unum”—Out of many, one. May God bless the United States of America and those who have come together from all corners of the globe to form this great melting pot, which, to this day, stands as a beacon of hope and freedom.