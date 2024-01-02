Ol’ Joe and Hyena Harris officially lose the support of Charlamagne Tha God

Few moments on the campaign trail demonstrated Joe Biden’s genuine character like the time he grew so annoyed with a black radio host (who had to audacity to treat the interview as if it were anything more than an inconvenient political pandering to garner the black vote) that he eventually shut it all down and angrily shouted this: “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black!”

Well, that man on the receiving end of Biden’s burst of realness, Charlamagne Tha God (CTG), appears to be stirring from his MSM-narrative-induced stupor, and while he’s not entirely awake, it is a start; from a Fox News report out today:

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God said he regretted backing the Biden ticket in 2020, Politico reported on Tuesday, and said he felt like Vice President Kamala Harris ‘disappeared’ when they got to the White House. Charlamagne, the host of ‘The Breakfast Club,’ also told the outlet that he had no plans to endorse President Biden and Harris in 2024, as he felt ‘burned’ over his 2020 endorsement. ‘I’ve learned my lesson from doing that,’ he told Politico. ‘Once they got in the White House, she … kind of disappeared.’

If you read the Politico article, which can be found here, you’d also see this:

Charlamagne knows his word holds weight with his audience. ‘When I give people my word like: ‘Yo man, I think we should be supporting Kamala Harris for vice president … because she’s going to hold it down.’ When we say those things and people don’t see her holding it down, that causes issues,’ he said. He says he still gets blowback from it. ‘Damn, you told us to vote for [them].’ Do you know how many people say that to me all the time?’

Although it’s hard to understand how a person could have ever thought that Harris would make a good leader—what about sleeping with married politicians and smoking weed while throwing the book at black men for the same offense indicates “presidential” material?—at least CTG threw down the metaphorical shovel, and quit digging a hole. I have to say, that’s better than the useful idiots who absolutely refuse to admit the dumpster is on fire… while sitting in the dumpster.

Although I don’t wish any trouble or vitriol to befall CTG, there are few things more vicious than modern Democrats when a black man forgets his place and thinks for himself; the ad hominem attacks I expect to come his way very shortly could be the catalyst to drive CTG into full-blown conciousness.

I do have to wonder though, since CTG is now decidedly “undecided” regarding a potential Trump-Biden matchup, does this mean he… ain’t black?

