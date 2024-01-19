Nikki Haley and the Never-Trumpers couldn’t be more wrong about the Don

It is a true shame that Nikki Haley and other Republicans say President Trump can’t win elections and that he causes chaos. The chaos has been caused by relentless lies about Trump and political prosecutions. What was Trump supposed to do? Just shut up and take it? Thank goodness he is very intelligent and fights back, unlike his RINO counterparts.

Here are facts about elections under Obama and Trump. Hint: Trump did much better for the GOP than Obama did for the Democrat party, who was a disaster.

Democrats had a net House gain of 41 seats in Trump’s first midterm election, which was not bad considering how Trump was attacked continuously by the Justice Department, the media, and other Democrats with the lies and investigations regarding the Russian collusion hoax.

Contrast Trump’s results in his first midterm election with Obama’s influence—he lost 63 seats for the Democrats, as the public was outraged over the ACA, the ARRA, the economy, and deficits, and he managed to do all that with an adoring media telling the public how great he was.

Republicans made a net gain of 14 seats in 2020 in the House. That is not a loss. Not one Republican incumbent lost. The reason many people know that the 2020 election was odd was that a vote for Biden didn’t reflect down-ballot, even though he got a record number of votes. No matter how many states changed their rules in the election, the media and other Democrats say no one should question the results.

In 2020, Republicans and Trump again outperformed Obama and the Democrats in 2012, where Democrats only had a net gain of eight House seats.

In 2022, Republicans gained a net eight seats, and took back the majority in the House. Somehow, the media, other Democrats, and some Republicans call that win a loss, because they didn’t win as many as predicted. Predictions are worthless. Facts are important and the Republicans won seats. Why is Trump blamed for “underperformance” when he wasn’t even in office?

By 2022, Trump had been attacked endlessly by the Justice Department, the media, other Democrats, and many Republicans, and Republicans still picked up seats. I would say that is a win.

By 2014, Democrats had lost 77 seats to Republicans in the first three elections since Obama had become president. A record number of lost seats by a president in six years. Again, Republicans under Trump massively outperformed Obama and the Democrats, yet Obama is treated as a god in the Democrat party, while many establishment Republicans, including Haley and Chris Christie, call Trump a loser.

Democrats only gained back six seats in 2016, so they had a net loss of 71 seats in the eight years since Obama’s first election, yet we never see Obama called a loser by the media or other Democrats.

Democrat policies are not popular and the Obama-Biden administration did not help Democrats get elected in D.C. or elsewhere, so why aren’t they the ones who are called losers by Haley and Christie instead of Trump? The answer is they would never be treated nicely by the media if they told the truth. Remember the Fox News article which calculated how the “Democrats lost over 1,000 seats under Obama”? Or, see below, from NPR:

The Democratic Party Got Crushed During The Obama Presidency. Here’s why When Obama took office, there were 60 Democratic senators; now there are 46. The number of House seats held by Democrats has shrunk from 257 to 188. There are now nine fewer Democratic governors than in 2009. Democrats currently hold fewer elected offices nationwide than at any time since the 1920s.

Summary: It is an absolute shame that Haley and other Republicans say Trump has been a loser for the Republican Party. As far as I am concerned, Trump and Reagan are the two best presidents in my lifetime because they (stood) stand up for the people, and rarely cave. Most others seem to want to be loved by the media and other Democrats, including Mitt Romney and Mitch McConnell.

Predictions are worthless, facts are important, and in 2022, the fact is Republicans did not lose.

Image: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.