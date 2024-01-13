MUST-SEE VIDEO: A pro-Israel public service announcement that will be seen across the U.S.

This bit of news actually surprises me. It doesn’t surprise me that the Hostages and Missing Families Forum would create a powerful and published public service announcement (“PSA”) highlighting what happened in Israel on October 7 and the ensuing hostage crisis. What does surprise me is that movie theaters across America, as well as Hulu (a Disney-owned company) will be showing it in the coming days as part of the trailers they routinely screen before running a picture or TV show.

The PSA is filmed to look like the trailer for an upcoming thriller or horror movie. It ends by reminding viewers that this is the real horror that Israel faced on October 7 and has faced daily since then. It’s well done and powerful:

Starting tomorrow in movie theaters all over the U. S. & on "Hulu", this trailer will be planted between trailers for the featured movies that are now running. This is to help the hostage families to show the horror movie that they have been living for the last 100 days! pic.twitter.com/fI5Q5b9YAm — Jeff R (@Jrr614) January 13, 2024

Kudos to the theater owners and to Hulu management for accepting this video. I’m sure that, very soon, we’ll be hearing shrieks of outrage and threats about boycotts and violence from the Hamas lovers (whom I often think of as Death Eaters). In today’s political climate, it takes courage to show a video like this.

Image: X screen grab.