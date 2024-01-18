More evidence that blacks are maddest of all about Biden's open borders

As the press and its political allies dismiss opposition to open borders and its inherent 'replacement theory' as little more than 'white supremacy,' something different is happening out in America's inner cities.

Charlamagne Tha God (the name he goes by) hosts the nation's top radio program with black audiences, and far from hearing white supremacy talk regarding the border issue, is hearing black voices that have had it up to here with open borders.

According to Fox Digital:

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Charlamagne was asked whether he viewed the issue of immigration as a major factor ahead of November. He said he constantly hears from listeners complaining about the influx of migrants rocking their communities, something he didn't hear much about until this past year. "I have the privilege of doing morning radio and speaking to working-class people every single day," Charlamagne told Fox News Digital. "I have the privilege of being involved in my community, from New York to New Jersey to South Carolina, where I get to look people in the eyes and have real conversations with them. And, you know, people are really concerned about this issue." "Like, I honestly have never spoken to as many people who are concerned about the migrant issue as I have, you know, over the past year. And, I mean, I've heard everything from, you know, the gang MS13 overrunning neighborhoods . . . what we saw just happened in New York City, where the migrants—they took 2,000 migrants and put them in the school and made the school stay home—made the students stay home and do school via Zoom. And that was a big issue. Like, I mean, people were calling the radio station—that was just this week, you know, really, really, really complaining about that. So I've never seen working-class people who I interact with every day until this past year really, really, really expressed their frustration for the migrants," he continued.

And this, regarding the standing narrative that only Republicans oppose illegal immigration and it was for racist reasons. The radio host referred to the "stunt" of border state governors transferring illegal migrants to sanctuary cities as their mayors and governors screamed, which, he noted, was an "effective" tactic:

"Clearly it was effective because it made a lot of those Democrats start singing a different tune. And, I mean, the voters see that. The voters see that," Charlamagne said. "So what does that look like to the voter? Just on the surface, just on the surface, it looks like Republicans were right about the issue and Democrats got it wrong. And now a lot of Democrats are starting to sound like the Republicans sounded. So it makes a lot of people say, ‘Well, damn, Republicans were actually right on that issue.’ Just on the surface, just plain on the surface, that's how it looks, you know, to the average voter."

In doing this, he pointed out that black people aren't fooled by the leftist narrative that only whites oppose open borders.

The hard reality is that migrants with little education and few skills are most likely to move into neighborhoods of the poorest people, who are black, and bring crime and gangs with them. They also displace black citizens from jobs, by being willing to work for less, making the lot of black people that much harder. The black people see this from the sharp end much more so than the Martha's Vineyard crowd, and as Charlamagne reports, they want something done about it.

The radio host is hearing from black people -- and so is the black mayor of Chicago, because black residents there have demanded that he stop putting black residents last as every move is made to accommodate illegal border crossers while local people go without resources.

The mainstream press, though, doesn't. It likes the same dreary tropes about white supremacy being the motive behind opposition to open borders. In doing this, they're ignoring the voices and views of black people in a way that Charlamagne The God cannot. How's that for some racism from white news organizations -- ignoring black people as if they don't matter because they don't fill the narrative. Any questions as to why growing numbers of black voters are now moving towards Donald Trump?

