Master troll: Trump posts hilarious video skewering Biden's senility

It's good to know that with all the barrage of legal harassment against him, President Trump has still retained his sense of humor.

Here he is, going full troll on Joe Biden.

He 'truthed' this video from his Truth Social account, and of course, the Twitter denizens at 'X' picked it up.

Trump just posted this on Truth Social.



😄 pic.twitter.com/psLldkfiGr — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) January 12, 2024

It's just what his enemies don't like, and he's having a ball doing it. It's funny, it's polished, it's professionally done, and it hits Joe Biden's sentience issue right where it hurts, making him a figure of fun. Polls show that young voters are convinced Joe Biden is "too old to be president" amounting to the number one reason they're rejecting him.

Guess which media young voters prefer to get their information from?

For the rest of us, there's the assurance that the old mean tweets are back, and the deep state creeps in the courtrooms cannot get to him, they cannot break his spirit. Oh, and it's pretty funny that Trump himself is not that far apart from Joe Biden in age, but nobody makes those kinds of videos about him. He remains preternaturally sharp and energetic -- and doesn't care if his enemies try to holler he's no different.

Just the fact that he truthed the obvious, which was what everyone was thinking, is a sign that he hasn't changed any and the old Trump that voters enjoyed voting for, if for nothing else, than to stick a thumb in the eye of the deep state, is still in place.

What's more, it's good campaigning. While the press futzes around measuring the ground game of Trump's GOP rivals, and the barely-there campaign of Joe Biden, Trump is out drawing millions of viewers, ridiculing his rival -- and everyone is laughing.

Image: Twitter screen shot