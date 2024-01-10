Lipstick on a squealing, fickle, and dementia-addled pig

They essentially have to put lipstick on a pig.

They have to mislead the public into thinking that a president whose policies are destroying America and making the world less safe is doing a wonderful job. In a piece out at USA Today, the Democrat campaign worker posing as a journalist cites “4 obstacles” for Joe Biden’s “tough reelection battle.” They are found below:

“Dealing with age”

The problem is not Biden’s age, it is his policies. If you replace him with any other Democrat, no matter how young, you still get the radical leftist policies to remake or destroy America.

“A fraying coalition”

The reason that Biden is losing Hispanic and black votes is because many are finally recognizing that Democrats only pretend to care about minorities when they are out begging for votes. Once they get elected, it is clear that they prefer to keep these groups of people dependent on the government instead of enacting policies that support an upward climb up the economic ladder. They pretend they want to reduce income and wealth inequality, but their policies always keep them poor. Why lock children into failing schools and oppose the freedom of school choice? Isn’t a poor education setting those children up for more poverty?

“From inflation to Israel: Addressing the issues on voters’ minds.”

This is a tougher one: somehow he must convince voters to “reject the evidence” of their eyes and ears, and trust that Biden is the solution to the problem, instead of the cause of the problems.

On the economy and inflation: He has all of the federal government focusing on convincing the public that a few degree temperature rise is the biggest existential threat to America and the world. He has to convince the voters that humans and our use of natural resources is the cause of this few degree temperature rise after the little ice age ended.

Then he has to convince voters that the government and bureaucrats, that can’t control inflation or the border, and can’t even tell the difference between which sex can give birth, can control temperatures if we just hand the government trillions of dollars and give up our cars and other modern luxuries that have greatly improved our quality and length of life. They have to convince people to give up their reliable and affordable gas vehicles for inefficient and expensive vehicles powered by a flammable pollutant.

The media and other Democrats keep trotting out supposed “climate experts” who say the science is settled. Yet not one of them can explain why their previous predictions have been wrong, and not one of them can show a direct link between the number of gas vehicles on the road and temperatures… because there isn’t one.

On immigration, the Democrats have to lie that the mass infusion of illegals is caused by something other than Biden’s refusal to enforce our laws.

On the Israel-Hamas war, they have to hide the fact that Obama and Biden have funded both Iran and Hamas.

On the Ukraine-Russia war, they have to divert attention from the fact that the conflict only flared up during the Obama and Biden administrations, and not when Trump was in office. They have to hide the fact that Biden’s energy policies greatly enhance Russia’s ability to fund the war. We are essentially funding both sides.

“Defining Donald Trump and Republicans”

For months, Biden and Democratic officials have argued Trump is a threat to democracy. The president and his allies cite Trump’s proposals to jack up presidential power and prosecute his political opponents.

They have lied about Trump for seven years in their attempt to define him and other Republicans.

They lied about Russian collusion.

They continue to lie that January 6th was an insurrection, when the FBI clearly has said it wasn’t.

They continue to lie that Trump acted, or will act like a dictator, when he has sought to give the power and money back to the people as fast as he can. It is Biden and the Democrats who act like dictators as they seek to consolidate greater power with the government.

It is Biden that is using the Justice Department to target Trump and his supporters; Trump never did that. It is the Democrats who are trying to suppress voters by keeping Trump off the ballot, not Trump.

Image generated by AI.