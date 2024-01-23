Johnny Angel, you’re an angel to me

Who knew that common sense about border madness would resurface in the Democrat party with the words of Senator John Fetterman? Well, it has and many conservatives are happy to see it. Let’s check out the senator’s words, via Daily Mail:

As for immigration, Fetterman argued he can be both pro-immigration, while also favor policies to restrict the flow of immigrants across the southern border to a manageable level. ‘It's a reasonable conversation - until somebody can say there's an explanation on what we can do when 270,000 people are being encountered on the border, not including the ones, of course, that we don't know about,’ he said. ‘To put that in reference, that is essentially the size of Pittsburgh, the second-largest city in Pennsylvania,’ the Democrat added. In a December interview with Politico, the lawmaker said: ‘I hope Democrats can understand that it isn't xenophobic to be concerned about the border. It's a reasonable conversation, and Democrats should engage.’

The senator makes a lot of sense. I’ve been saying the same thing for years.

Legal immigration, such as my own family coming to the U.S., is wonderful. It adds to the country by bringing in talented professionals who value their new land and respect its culture. Legal immigration is orderly and upholds the rule of law or the main reason that so many people want to live here.

Illegal immigration is chaotic and dangerous from a national security standpoint, and mocks the rule of law. What do I say to someone legally waiting his turn to come to the U.S.? I was having that conversation with a friend from Colombia, a naturalized citizen like me, whose sister has been waiting for years.

So Senator Fetterman is right. You can logically support immigration and border security.

A lot of conservatives are walking around these days humming that tune about Johnny Angel and how he has something that I can’t resist.

Image: DonkeyHotey, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.