Joe Biden: the medications and vacations aren't working

Poor Joe Biden. He had a hard day at Valley Forge telling us “democracy is on the ballot,” and “I understand power.” No one knows what he meant by that. It was a day so hard he was badly confused thereafter as Fox New reports:

President Biden appeared perplexed upon his arrival in Delaware following an anti-Trump speech in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, on Friday. President Biden garnered the attention of some social media users on Friday after he delivered a speech in Pennsylvania and appeared "confused" landing in Delaware later that evening.

It’s becoming increasingly hard to tell Biden’s normal, daily level of confusion from confusion worthy of more than passing mention.

After delivering the address, first lady Jill Biden quickly approached the podium and hugged the president before taking him by the hand and leading him off the stage. The couple appeared to whisper something to one another, but what [they] said wasn't discernible based on the angles of the main camera. After embracing his wife, Biden turned back to the mic and spoke over the loudspeakers that had already begun playing exit music. "I understand power. Thank you all so very much," he said before slowly leaving the stage.

Jill Biden is Joe’s constant companion, particularly when it comes time to guide him off stage in the hope of avoiding more video of him trying to shake hands or speak with invisible people or haplessly stumbling in circles, trying to find a way to exit the stage.

Highlighting the instance in a post to social media, one user noted that Jill Biden helped the president "off the stage following his remarks lest he get confused, and/or lost, or falls."

When he got off the helicopter, his confusion was far above “normal”:

Image: X RNC Research, screenshot

"After two weeks of vacation and a 32-minute speech, Biden is back in Delaware for a weekend respite. He was VERY confused upon landing," RNC Research, an account managed by the Republican National Committee, remarked on X. Sharing the same clip, conservative commentator Benny Johnson wrote in a post to X, "Biden is lost again."

He’s lost more or less constantly, even after two weeks of vacation keeping him out of the public eye.

Brennan Gorman, an Independent voter, joined "FOX & Friends Weekend" in November and offered his perspective on why he finds Biden's age a problem for not only his campaign, but the entire country. "I'm absolutely concerned," he said at the time. "He exhibits many issues when it comes to physical and cognitive abilities, but also it's difficult for him to connect with the younger generation. Our electorate is getting younger and younger, and we're electing people who are older and older." Seventy-six percent of voters agreed Biden is "too old" to serve a second term, compared to just 48% who said the same about Trump, according to the poll.

It’s becoming increasingly obvious the medications Biden is taking to have even an hour or two of relative lucidity aren’t working as well as they once did. Doctors generally don’t diagnose patients they haven’t seen, but Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) has unique qualifications to do just that. He was White House physician for Presidents Obama and Trump:

"I've been saying for quite some time now, when he was candidate Joe Biden, that I didn't think that he had the cognitive ability to do the job," Jackson said on "FOX & Friends." Jackson emphasized that Biden has "degenerated" over the last three years.

That’s obvious even to non-physicians.

"He's got these people that surround him that are inappropriately encouraging him to continue to run, because it builds up who they are and what they do. But our border, our wars overseas, our economy, you know, it's just a disaster right now. And he just can't do the job. And it's just on display every day that he's not capable of doing this job anymore," Jackson warned.

People like Jill Biden and the Obama retreads handling him. Will Joe Biden withdraw? Considering his public statements about refusing to recognize his age and its limitations, that’s unlikely. Will the Democrat/socialist/communist Party push him aside for…Kamala Harris? That’s unlikely too. As long as they think they can prop him up without him doing little but muttering and drooling, they’ll run a second basement campaign. They have their mummified meat puppet. They don’t need another…yet. They also realize Kamala Harris is even more unpopular than Biden, but pushing aside a semi-black woman would cripple their voting base, an impossibility for a party based on identity politics. Another problem is Harris won’t read briefing books or listen to handlers. She really seems to believe she’s on top of things.

Hang on for a wild, and potentially destructive, ride from now until the election and beyond.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.