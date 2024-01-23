Joe Biden sees the polls on his disastrous border policy, Newsmax enters the fray as an ally

The writers of a brand-new Newsmax piece clearly want the public to believe Congress’s latest piece of legislation is reasonable, and should be passed.

But, here’s the kicker: the senators haven’t even seen it yet, so how would the journalists know if the legislation is reasonable, because clearly they haven’t seen it yet either. Why would the “conservative” media campaign to pass legislation if they haven’t seen the big print, let alone the fine print? See below:

It remains to be seen whether the border policy changes, which have been negotiated in private with top White House officials, will be enough to satisfy most Republican senators.

Here is a paragraph that shows the pure bias in reporting:

But the bipartisan group is treading on one of the most explosive issues in American politics, and the legislation faces heavy skepticism from the wings of both political parties, including Donald Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, an arch-conservative who has shown little willingness to compromise on border policy.

Notice that the main problem to passing this unknown, supposedly reasonable, piece of legislation is “arch-conservative” Mike Johnson. None of the radical Democrats who want open borders and who support Joe Biden’s refusal to enforce current immigration laws are the problem. Nope, it is “arch-conservatives” that are the problem.

Then there is this:

‘The entire world understands what’s at stake here in the Senate in the coming weeks,’ McConnell said in a Senate floor speech. It’s a goal shared with President Joe Biden, who is requesting $110 billion from Congress to provide wartime aid for Ukraine and Israel, support allies in the Asian-Pacific and overhaul the U.S. immigration system. However, the emergency funding package has been delayed months in Congress after Republicans insisted that border policy changes also be included in the package. ‘President Biden has also made clear he’s willing to work with Republicans in a big way — in a big way — on border security,’ Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. ‘All of us on the Democratic side are serious about getting something done.’

Notice that Biden, who has caused massive chaos at the border with his refusal to enforce existing laws, has been working very hard to solve the problem. Schumer says that Biden and Democrats have been serious about getting the border secure.

What pure B.S. The house passed an immigration bill a long time ago and Schumer just sits on it. Why didn’t Newsmax say that?

Alejando Mayorkas, Kamala Harris, KJP, and others have repeatedly lied that the border is secure, for years, and then suddenly the other day, Biden, a congenital liar, said he has been saying the border hasn’t been secure for a decade; from The Hill:

President Joe Biden said that the southern border hasn’t been secure for the ‘last 10 years,’ a response he gave before addressing a bipartisan group of mayors at the White House on Friday. When asked by Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich if the U.S.-Mexico border is secure, Biden said, ‘No, it’s not.’

It is truly pathetic when Newsmax supports legislation it hasn’t seen, and then blames Republicans for any opposition, and acts like Democrats are the great solution.

Biden sees the polls on this disastrous border policy and seeks to pass blame to Republicans… and Newsmax is helping him.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.