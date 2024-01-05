It’s always climate change

Who do you blame for the Dodgers, Rays, and Braves going down in the first round of the baseball playoffs? It was running into a hot team, and we blame that on climate change. Hot team, global warming, or climate change. What else could it be?

Yesterday, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas took climate change to another level. He is blaming the border crisis on, yes, say it, climate change. Here is the quote:

‘So, we are seeing the greatest number of displaced people not only at our southern border, not only in the Western Hemisphere, but across the globe. You know, I am involved in bilateral and multilateral meetings with my counterparts from foreign countries, in Europe, in Asia, in the Indo-Pacific, all over the world. And migration, the challenge of displaced people, is a subject that comes up in every single conversation. We have the effects of climate change, poverty, increasing level of authoritarianism, the very many challenges that are at the root cause of the displacement of people around the world.’

To be fair, I did not see the full interview so I don’t know if the fellow from CNN challenged him. He could have said something like: “Mr. Secretary, did the climate only start to change once you began running things?” Or maybe something like: “Mr. Secretary, why do we never hear ‘climate change’ from the people seeking asylum?”

My cynical guess is that no one at the Biden administration cares anymore about this. They will leave this mess to the next guy and call everyone a racist if the judge rejects the asylum requests. Sorry to be so cynical but this administration treats us like fools, specially the millions who came here legally.

