« Reporters dead, arrested, berated by authoritarian regimes home and abroad | The Hot Mic Files: DC journalists caught joking about a Trump assassination ‘like JFK’ »
January 10, 2024

In New York, kids kicked out of their own school, forced into Zoom classes, all to house illegal migrants

By Monica Showalter

The migrant buses into sanctuary New York City aren't stopping.

And now they've run out of hotel space as winter kicks in and the sanctuary city with its "right" to housing for all comers takes it on itself to find some place to house them.

So now the kids are being thrown out of their own school, James Madison High School, where Chuck Schumer and Ruth Bader Ginsburg are alums, for the sake of the migrants.

It's like COVID is happening all over again, and kids are being told to sign in to Zoom classes if they can, they need to request it first. LibsOfTikTok believes it was actually planned.

In doing this, New York's officials demonstrate that open schools for the city's children is secondary to free housing for illegal border crossers, just as it was during the pandemic. They've always got an emergency over there, it's just never that of any quality education for children. So kids pay, and it's every time now.

 

 

Notice that in this video above, migrants are being delievered by yellow school buses, meaning, the buses are not being used for the schoolchildren, either.

 

 

 

 

The locals aren't taking it well:

 

 

 

 

Elon Musk explained where this was going.

 

 

And other tweeters pointed out that the migrant buses are still rolling into New York, because Joe Biden and his lieutenant, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, have no intention of stopping this.

 

 

If this is the plan in New York, they are in for a permanent state of emergency.

Image: Screen shot from FreedomNews.TV Twitter video

 

 

If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com