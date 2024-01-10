In New York, kids kicked out of their own school, forced into Zoom classes, all to house illegal migrants

The migrant buses into sanctuary New York City aren't stopping.

And now they've run out of hotel space as winter kicks in and the sanctuary city with its "right" to housing for all comers takes it on itself to find some place to house them.

So now the kids are being thrown out of their own school, James Madison High School, where Chuck Schumer and Ruth Bader Ginsburg are alums, for the sake of the migrants.

It's like COVID is happening all over again, and kids are being told to sign in to Zoom classes if they can, they need to request it first. LibsOfTikTok believes it was actually planned.

In doing this, New York's officials demonstrate that open schools for the city's children is secondary to free housing for illegal border crossers, just as it was during the pandemic. They've always got an emergency over there, it's just never that of any quality education for children. So kids pay, and it's every time now.

BREAKING: Buses are now pulling up to @JMHSBklyn and dropping off illegals. School is closed tomorrow because illegals will be sleeping in the school’s gym. This is disgraceful! NYC is prioritizing illegals over Americans. pic.twitter.com/2jmKXfRTHX https://t.co/ViZiWlqTX5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 9, 2024

Notice that in this video above, migrants are being delievered by yellow school buses, meaning, the buses are not being used for the schoolchildren, either.

New York students were just kicked out of their school to make room for illegals.



Elections have consequences. pic.twitter.com/DHf6CKiClU — Amit Shah (Parody) (@Motabhai012) January 10, 2024

BREAKING: I just received this footage from a mom in James Madison High School in NYC where students are learning remotely to make room for illegals to sleep there. Workers are unloading cots, food, and supplies for the illegals.



The mom is told not to record. Why are they… pic.twitter.com/NFHxxS55O5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 10, 2024

The locals aren't taking it well:

Brooklyn — A mother yells outside the school that was shut down to house migrants. The students there will immediately switch to remote learning for the time being. pic.twitter.com/PiyPYtUTN6 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 10, 2024

Elon Musk explained where this was going.

They’ve run out of hotel rooms, are kicking kids out of school for illegal housing and now they want your homes too https://t.co/Cro82sGjq9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2024

And other tweeters pointed out that the migrant buses are still rolling into New York, because Joe Biden and his lieutenant, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, have no intention of stopping this.

If this is the plan in New York, they are in for a permanent state of emergency.

Image: Screen shot from FreedomNews.TV Twitter video