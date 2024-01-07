Immigration: broken Congress, broken law

Congressional Republicans are fond of loudly complaining about the border invasion and its effect on our citizens, economy and national security. They’re less fond about doing anything about it, though they recently made a small gesture they may or may not sustain:

Democrats and their media allies are pressuring Republican leaders to endorse a $14 billion slush fund that would hide President Joe Biden’s migration flood during the 2024 election campaign. “They ought to give me the money — I need to protect the border,” Biden told reporters on Jan. 2 about his “Emergency Supplemental” funding request.

“Protect?!” Does he have a clue what he’s reading?

But House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and other GOP leaders say the funding will be used to accelerate — not block — the inflow of Biden’s poor economic migrants during the 2024 campaign year. “What the White House is proposing is more money to process and allow more illegals into the country,” Johnson told CNN host Jake Tapper on January 3. “We need to do the opposite of that.”

Image: James O'Keefe, X screenshot

It would help if Republicans exercised the power of the purse and shut things down unless bills are passed on a single-issue basis. No more omnibus –“for all” bills. As John Belushi used to say: “but nooooooooo!”

The funding fight is hidden from the public under the media’s skimpy coverage of Senate negotiations on border reforms and dramatic demands for aid to embattled Ukraine and Israel. Those negotiations have stalled amid the Democrats’ determination to protect their “parole” backdoor at the border, forcing the Democrats to step up their demands for the $14 billion.

They’ve spent much more:

In his first three years, Biden and his deputies have spent billions of Americans’ taxes to import — not exclude — at least six million migrants into the United States. The funds — and the requested authority to transfer yet more funds — are intended to operate the network of quasi-government non-profits that help transport and shelter migrants into many cities around the nation. The request even asks for $800 million to operate new “Safe Mobility Offices” in Ecuador and other countries that are intended to help more migrants reach the U.S. border.

Wait a minute. Don’t we have laws about this sort of thing, and doesn’t the President swear to uphold them?

The $14 billion bill is intended to quietly smuggle 2024 migrants through the country and to pay off cooperation by Democrat-run cities, said Jessica Vaughan, founder of the Immigration Accountability Project. The requested billions are not enough to conceal Biden’s migrant flood from Americans in 2024, she added: ‘There’s not enough money, even in the $14 billion … with the numbers that are coming over right now. … People are seeing it, and they’re gonna keep seeing it. They’re going to see it in the schools. They’re going to see it in their emergency rooms, they’re going to see it in their housing costs. They’re going to see it everywhere. Their children are going to come home and and talk about all the foreign languages being spoken. And if they’re, you know, if they happen to live in a suburban neighborhood and the house next door is rented out to four different families who are living there at the same time, they’re going to see that too.’ “I think it’s going to have a huge impact on suburban America,” she said.

No kidding.

The Washington Post joined on January 4, saying: Thomas S. Warrick, a former DHS official who is now a senior fellow at the nonpartisan Atlantic Council, said the [$14 billion] cash injection is “absolutely vital” to keep the U.S. immigration system from breaking down further. “A system that was already under enormous strain is now stretched to the point where even the most basic legal and humanitarian requirements can’t be met,” Warrick said. “We need more resources,” [White House spokeswoman Karine] Jean-Pierre said. “House Republicans keep getting in the way of doing the work to deal with what we’re seeing at the border,” she said.

The immigration system isn’t “breaking down.” But if Warrick means the “c’mon in/money for nothing” system, he’s right.

“Giving the Biden Admin more money to fuel its disastrous open-borders resettlement operation is insanity,” said Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN). “It would worsen the border crisis, not stop it,” he tweeted on October 20. The funding will “offer ZERO actual border security while providing more money to process more people … & continue to rack up mountains of debt,” said a tweet by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX). “We’re in serious, serious, dire straits as a nation and we have to address those things seriously,” Johnson told Tapper on January 3.

I guess the obvious—close the border and enforce the law—is too obvious for our Self-Imagined Elite. That, by the way, includes far too many congressional Republicans.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.