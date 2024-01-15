If you want to know how utterly sick and depraved Hamas is…

Hamas is first and foremost a death cult. While Israelis revel in life and try to preserve it, even as they engage in war against Hamas, the Islamic cultists view death as something exciting and wonderful—especially when it’s sadistic. The videos they took and viewed with pleasure on October 7 are one example. Another example is their latest “propaganda” move, which was to announce a guessing game—which hostages are dead?—followed by forcing the survivor of the trio in the game to announce the alleged deaths of her fellow hostages.

The three hostages are Noa Argamani (who is half Chinese, not that China cares), 26, who was famously seen being dragged off on a motorcycle, and two men, Yossi Sharabi and Itai Svirsky. The sadistic “game” began on Sunday when Hamas revealed footage of the three hostages begging to be released. Hamas then teased that it would reveal the hostages’ fate on Monday (today). In a follow-up video, which added a sick “game-show” element (as in Deal Or No Deal, or Who Wants To Be A Millionaire), Hamas released a follow-up video announcing that the three hostages could be killed, injured, or spared.

Image: Noa Argamani. X screen grab.

Today, Hamas dropped the answer to its little quiz. Noa appears in a video to announce that Yossi and Itai were killed in an Israeli air raid that also wounded her. And if you believe that, I’ve got several bridges to sell you.

It’s possible that Hossi and Itai are alive, and that this is just more of Hamas’s sadism. It’s also possible that they’re dead. However, the likelihood that they died at Israel’s hands versus Hamas’s hands…well, let’s just say I’m not accepting the Hamas version of this story, especially given that Hamas slaughtered its own citizens rather than allowing them to leave Gaza during Israel’s initial attack.

I’m not going to link to Noa’s video here. Doing so means playing into Hamas’s psychopathic, sadistic death fantasies. However, I will share with you some of the responses from decent people on X. Also, just because it’s so damn good, I’m going to include at the end of this post an incredible response a commenter made on The Free Press to Andrew Sullivan’s “I’m so concerned about both Israel and Gaza” screed that’s nothing more than a covert attack on Israel.

So, here’s a palate cleanser, which someone named EKB wrote in response to an Andrew Sullivan essay plaintively asking when Israel will stop murdering children. Sure, he says, Hamas did a bad thing but what about the children? This is EKB’s response: