If you want to know how utterly sick and depraved Hamas is…
Hamas is first and foremost a death cult. While Israelis revel in life and try to preserve it, even as they engage in war against Hamas, the Islamic cultists view death as something exciting and wonderful—especially when it’s sadistic. The videos they took and viewed with pleasure on October 7 are one example. Another example is their latest “propaganda” move, which was to announce a guessing game—which hostages are dead?—followed by forcing the survivor of the trio in the game to announce the alleged deaths of her fellow hostages.
The three hostages are Noa Argamani (who is half Chinese, not that China cares), 26, who was famously seen being dragged off on a motorcycle, and two men, Yossi Sharabi and Itai Svirsky. The sadistic “game” began on Sunday when Hamas revealed footage of the three hostages begging to be released. Hamas then teased that it would reveal the hostages’ fate on Monday (today). In a follow-up video, which added a sick “game-show” element (as in Deal Or No Deal, or Who Wants To Be A Millionaire), Hamas released a follow-up video announcing that the three hostages could be killed, injured, or spared.
Today, Hamas dropped the answer to its little quiz. Noa appears in a video to announce that Yossi and Itai were killed in an Israeli air raid that also wounded her. And if you believe that, I’ve got several bridges to sell you.
It’s possible that Hossi and Itai are alive, and that this is just more of Hamas’s sadism. It’s also possible that they’re dead. However, the likelihood that they died at Israel’s hands versus Hamas’s hands…well, let’s just say I’m not accepting the Hamas version of this story, especially given that Hamas slaughtered its own citizens rather than allowing them to leave Gaza during Israel’s initial attack.
I’m not going to link to Noa’s video here. Doing so means playing into Hamas’s psychopathic, sadistic death fantasies. However, I will share with you some of the responses from decent people on X. Also, just because it’s so damn good, I’m going to include at the end of this post an incredible response a commenter made on The Free Press to Andrew Sullivan’s “I’m so concerned about both Israel and Gaza” screed that’s nothing more than a covert attack on Israel.
And Israel is the one on trial for "genocide".
So, here’s a palate cleanser, which someone named EKB wrote in response to an Andrew Sullivan essay plaintively asking when Israel will stop murdering children. Sure, he says, Hamas did a bad thing but what about the children? This is EKB’s response:
I have read Andrew Sullivan for years. His warnings about woke culture infecting every aspect of American life were profound. “We all Live on Campus Now,” was one of the best columns ever written. He is also an antisemite. Not because he dislikes Jews. Bari considers herself his friend. He is an antisemite because he does hold Israel to a higher standard than any other nation, including his nation of birth (UK) and his adopted home (US). At no time does Andrew ever come up with a solution that doesn’t include the eventual destruction of Israel and at no time does he ever hold the Palestinians in general responsible for their own situation.
I find it interesting that those who support Hamas (not saying Andrew does) keep telling us that nothing happens in a vacuum. That is true. The war that the Palestinians have waged against the existence of a Jewish state goes back well over 100 years. Back to before the existence of the Palestine mandate and definitely to the Palestinian leader Haj Amin el Husseini and his rabid support of Nazism. Pogroms, slaughter, rape and butchery of the Jewish community in Palestine was his calling card. So there is your history.
I don’t know anyone of any worth who isn’t upset about the civilian casualties in Gaza, except for Hamas and Iran. They are jumping for joy. Why isn’t Andrew holding them to account for these killings? They after all are responsible for this war.
Instead of creating Singapore in Gaza, Hamas created a terrorist nation bent on genocide against its neighbor. Does Andrew think there would not be blowback at some point against the entirety of Gaza if Hamas pulled off what it actually did on Oct7?
Israel asks people to move to safe areas, Hamas prevents this. Israel has a map of safe areas for people to go to. UNRWA and other aid UN agencies, actually send people into the unsafe zones to schools, mosques, and hospitals where they become human shields for the Hamas terror infrastructure. Yes, UNRWA and other aide agencies in Gaza are Hamas.
Israel opens civilian corridors so people can escape the fighting and Hamas shoots at those fleeing and plants IEDs to kill their own people. How is this Israel’s fault?
Hamas/PIJ have had 2,000 rockets explode in homes, schools and mosques killing their own people, but somehow this is Israel’s fault. How many of those killed in the war are actually victims of these rockets and not Israeli airstrikes? Does he ask? No.
Andrew takes at face value the numbers, list of casualties, and causes of death that Hamas puts out, because we all know that people who burn babies to death in ovens, burn whole families alive, torture children in front of the parents before murdering them, and rape women and girls to death are known for their veracity.
What I find truly interesting is that when Joe Biden questioned the number of those killed in Gaza in the earlier days of this war, Hamas somehow had a list with names and ID numbers all ready to go. We were also told we didn’t know the names and the number of people killed because they were all lying under rubble. Which is it?
Andrew never writes what Israel should have done in the aftermath of Oct7. Just give up the ship and leave? Go where? Sue for peace? With who? Those who commit such barbaric acts and vow to commit genocide against every Jew in the world? Maya Angelou once said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them.” We believe Hamas wholeheartedly.
There is a very ironic cartoon of the 2014 Gaza war with John Kerry asking Bibi could he at least meet Hamas halfway.....Andrew seems to think along those lines.
As Blinken has said, “this would end tomorrow if Hamas returned the hostages and surrendered.” No one seems to be saying that, including Andrew.
The only thing that has changed is that the blood of Jewish children is no longer cheap. If Hamas valued the lives of Palestinian children they would never have begun this war. Put the blame where it should be. But Andrew isn’t brave enough for that.