If Donald Trump wins, there are lots of avenues open for Democrats

Democrats currently are stuck with Biden, who might actually win given the motivation of the addled 18-24-year-old voters. But what if enough people agree that Biden is incompetent, and they prefer Trump’s policies and history of success? Well, Joe will lose. Where does that leave the Democrat progressives?

Joe’s loss would leave them on the back bench in the position of the loyal opposition. What would they do there? They would not be loyal, at least not to the American political system. Every move that Trump would make would constitute a reason for a woke (well-paid) riot. The streets would become more dangerous than they already are. Having experienced 2020’s riots and what followed, newly-elected President Trump would not tolerate such chaos. He would require government agencies to discipline the street rioters.

This is predictable. What’s also predictable is that, for Democrats, this scenario—riots followed by rigorous law enforcement—would become a crisis that would then morph into an opportunity not to be missed to stage a true insurrection!

Now, here is where the speculation begins, bringing with it a lot of interesting questions for which I have no answers.

Image: Donald Trump (edited). YouTube screen grab.

Would the military, Capitol Police, FBI, CIA, etc., obey President Trump’s orders? Would Trump fire those who did not obey him? Would the government payroll authorities at the Department of the Treasury stop paying the fired employees?

Would Trump become a president without authority? Would the permanent part of the government rise up to emasculate elected officials? Would the permanent government fire on rioting citizens?

Would the elected members of Congress then feel compelled to impeach and try President Trump again for causing chaos and rioting in the streets? Would the Supreme Court’s decisions on the matter of chaos be ignored?

Would President Trump’s attempts at implementing his policies be sufficient reason to have him arrested and permanently jailed for sedition? Would President Trump survive his successful comeback? What will become of America as the government faces off against the people?

Each of these questions is premised upon a grim hypothesis, but the experience of the last four years says that we must ask them and contemplate exactly where our country is heading at the moment.