Harvard professor spews contempt for Chris Rufo who brought down Claudine Gay, brings up his Harvard night school degree as proof

Now that Claudine Gay is out as Harvard's president on evidence that she plagiarized research and failed to counter antisemitism on campus, Harvard's elites are steaming with fury.

They had, after all, signed a letter urging that the university keep her and her wokester policies on board.

But that wasn't the worst of it.

The biggest indignity was in the knowledge of who took her down: Not a top Harvard scholar but a lowly Harvard night school student with the equivalent of a master's degree named Christopher Rufo, writing on his humble Substack. He was the one who found the plagiarism.

And here's a Harvard professor who let the cat out of the bag:

On Rufo: what do integrity police say about his claim to have “master’s degree from Harvard,” which is actually from the open-enrollment Extension School? Those students are great - I teach them- but they are not the same as what we normally think of as Harvard graduate students — Jennifer hochschild (@Jenniferhochsc2) January 5, 2024

Ohh, so night school students aren't quite as good as regular Harvard students -- the ones who enroll in the extension school based on whether they can pay and whether they signed up first for their classes, and then got their degrees through hard work on the sink-or-swim system.

Those plebes.

And no, she's not backing down.

Now that's a face only P.J. O'Rourke could do justice to. Much to her luck, he's not alive to do it.

The students Hochschild is thinking of are the supposedly traditional students, the best and brightest, they are billed -- the ones who these days use legacy admissions, affirmative action, tutors, admissions consultants, parental donations to the school, and sometimes outright bribery to get into the university which in fact largely amount to non-merit advantages other kids don't have.

The night school kids, by contrast, pay their tuition at Harvard, enroll in their classes, and only pass them if they can do the work, there is no coddling in that sink-or-swim system.

Yet somehow, the traditional students are not just 'better,' they are also more believable.

It was quite a slam on the night-school students who were sold this Harvard degree, paying top dollar for what the school says is an authentic Harvard degree. Apparently, it's ... not ... quite that.

And notice the ratioing she got for it 452 'likes' and thousands of comments -- that's a ratio.

Because the fact is, it shouldn't matter in the least to Hochschild what Rufo's credentials are. He could have been a guy off the street with no degree, actually. What matters is whether he spoke the truth and whether his charges that Gay committed plagiarism are true. To Hochschild, truth is secondary to what school you went to. Harvard's extension school, after all that advertising, is NOKD as the Brits say: "not our kind, dear."

Rufo, who's a very successful investigative, filmmaker, and other things gave the best retort.

What on earth are you talking about? I’ve been very forthcoming about this, including on the day I exposed your friend Claudine Gay for plagiarism. I was proud of my degree, but if it means I’m associated with you, I’m considering giving it back. pic.twitter.com/naBuz85eo3 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 6, 2024

Any questions as to what's wrecking Harvard and why that school needs a good hosing out?

Image: Twitter screen shot