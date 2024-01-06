Harassing the black guy again: Jack Smith's goons rough up a top black Trump supporter

What is it about the left and its special little cold spot for black people who support Donald Trump?

They're at it again, and not for the first time, with Trump campaign official Harrison Floyd:

New bodycam video from Maryland police officers obtained by "The Ingraham Angle" depicts a 2020 Trump campaign aide who was indicted in the Georgia election case complaining about allegedly overblown tactics by FBI agents dispatched as part of special counsel Jack Smith's separate federal probe. On Friday, substitute host Will Cain reported former Black Voices for Trump Director Harrison Floyd had claimed he was returning home with his daughter when men in suits "out of the show ‘Better Call Saul’" appeared and ran after him. Floyd can be seen appearing winded while recounting to police in Montgomery County that he yelled back to the men "who the [expletive] do you think you are?" and claiming the men never displayed credentials. Floyd, who served in Iraq with the Marine Corps and is an MMA expert, also recounted how he considered responding when one of the men brandished a pistol.

What kind of trash is this?

I've been a process-server in my long-ago and know that that's not the way you serve papers. You walk up to someone, you act courteous, you give them their court papers and then you go away. Yeah, it's a tough job, because nobody wants to get served, but you sure as heck don't make it tougher by chasing people and pointing guns and acting like maniacs and thugs, not when you can get them on a second try next time they walk out of their houses. What's more, Floyd gave them no reason to think he would not act as a normal person does when served papers. The only reason they might employ the tactics they did was because they assumed all black people, regardless of the messaging they sent out, were all violent criminals. But it wasn't Floyd who acted like a criminal here, it was the FBI agents serving the papers. These guys did all they could to convince Floyd that they were goons or criminals, coming to beat him up or worse. The last thing Floyd would have guessed they were up to, based on their behavior, was that they were there to serve court papers. What they didn't do was focus on their job, which was to deliver their court papers respectfully as professionals do and then promptly leave the premises.

But that's about par for team Biden, which has sought to make out as criminals anyone who was caught up in the January 6 crowd-control event, or supports Trump. With Floyd, they seem to be acting crazier, though, which calls to mind that he's getting special treatment, most likely because he's a black guy.

This isn't the first time they have acted crazy around the black guy, either.

Andrea Widburg wrote this last August:

If only Harrison Floyd’s first name were George. If only he’d been a convicted felon who passed a counterfeit bill, filled himself with illegal drugs, and resisted arrest. If that were the case, he’d have had millions of dollars flowing to him from Hollywood and Democrat politicians, and he’d have been a media hero. However, Harrison Floyd isn’t a thug of color. Instead, he’s a retired Marine vet, living with his family and getting by on his pension. And he’s also a black Trump supporter, which is why he’s rotting in a Fulton County jail.

...and noting the special treatment he got in Georgia, I wrote this last September:

They recently released all of the defendants charged by the Fulton County prosecutor, Fani Willis on bail -- except for the hapless black guy, Harrison Floyd, whose accused crimes were insignificant and in any case, was no flight risk as they claimed. They shoved him into their rat- and bedbug infested jail for five days, while letting all the whites out on bail.

Now we hear news that they treated him as a criminal on the run when they should have been respectfully serving him federal court papers.

Obviously, there's some kind of double standard going on here. There is absolutely no need to treat a top black Trump campaigner with this kind of barbaric insanity other than gratuitously wanting to make him suffer for his support of Trump.

He's the black guy, so he gets special treatment.

Christian Parenti, a lefty writer I used to know back when I lived in San Francisco, wrote a startling piece at Compact magazine a few days ago about why so many black people do support President Trump:

Why is political support for Donald Trump so high, even as he faces 91 felony charges in four separate cases? Though polling suggests that a criminal conviction could cost him the election, observers have been surprised that the indictments themselves haven’t done more to dent his support. Put differently, why isn’t the lawfare against Trump working yet? “Seventy-seven million Americans have criminal records.” Part of the answer might lie in this fact: 77 million Americans have criminal records, meaning they have at least been arrested. Many of these people may find themselves identifying with the 45th president because of their own experiences of being accused, arrested, charged, and forced to defend themselves. Of course, many of these 77 million Americans have had their cases dropped, but they were all at least cuffed, fingerprinted, and photographed; some were briefly jailed. ... When Americans who have faced the business end of the criminal-justice system see the lawfare waged against Trump, they draw parallels to their own lives. They know what it is like speaking to a judge—in court, not at a cocktail party. They may recall trying to maintain composure, even as the judge is snide, ignorant, or haughty. They know that the police and prosecutors frequently exaggerate to make defendants look bad and thus advance their own careers.

In light of what's been happening -- from draconian sentences of small-time drug offenders in once-Attorney General Kamala Harris's California, to the 22-year sentence a black guy got over January 6 when he wasn't even at the Capitol, this treatment of Floyd is the epitome of what Parenti describes -- and why every blow against Floyd is going to multiply black votes for President Trump.

Black voters know all about this special treatment, and now it's properly coming to light that Democrats are the instigators of that special treatment. It's time to get Trump in office to put a stop to it. Justice must be equal justice or it's not justice. Democrats don't seem to grasp this.

Image: Screen shot from Fox News video, posted on Twitter