January 14, 2024

Hamas hostages: 100 days of immoral, depraved, captivity and still counting

By Ethel C. Fenig

Today is the 100th day of immoral, depraved captivity for the surviving Israelis -- and others of all backgrounds, religions, ethnicities -- peacefully enjoying a music festival in southern Israel or just living in their homes when Hamas Muslim terrorists from Gaza brutally invaded.  More than 1,200 were slaughtered at the concert, in their homes or just trying to escape the barbarity of the invading Hamas Muslim terrorists from Gaza, which borders Israel. Others were taken hostage. 
 
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum's website vividly portrays these innocents, forcefully stating:
 
BRING THEM HOME NOW
 
We demand the safe return of all citizens who have been taken hostage by the terrorist group Hamas.  We will not rest until every hostage is released and returns home safely.  You can help bring them back home.
 
Across the US people of all backgrounds are invited to participate in demonstrations marking this horrific anniversary. 
Here are some of the events they featured from shareable publicity flyers:
 
 
Meanwhile, the United Nations' (UN), International Court of Justice (sic!), acting true to its parent body's twisted obsession with Israel.

UN General Assembly condemns Israel 14 times in 2023, rest of world 7.

... is holding a show trial brought by South Africa, which, having broken free of its white colonial imperial masters,  is continuing their racist ways. 
 
Or as renowned--now retired--Harvard University Law School legal scholar Alan Dershowitz (which needs brilliant Jews such as him more than Jews need Harvard) legally explains

The blood libel accusation against Israel has now begun in The Hague. The failed nation of South Africa has brought genocide charges against Israel in the International Court of Justice.

What is the International Court of Justice? It is not international, because it excludes judges from certain countries. It is not a real court, because the judges are selected by their countries and many of them simply follow the instructions of those who appointed them. And it has never done justice, because it has long been biased against Israel. It is the United Nations court, and that tells you all you need to know about it. The United Nations has become the megaphone of bigotry and anti-Semitism. As an Israeli diplomat once put it, if Algeria introduced a resolution that the earth is flat and that Israel flattened it, it would win 120 to 27 with 32 abstentions. And you can name the countries in each of the groups before any evidence is presented.

Both the United Nations and its court are shams, especially when it comes to Israel. The facts are clear: Israel has not committed genocide nor has it violated international law as it defended itself from Hamas barbarity. It is the Hamas charter that calls for genocide against the Jews of Israel, and it is South Africa that is harboring Hamas terrorists and defending its murders and rapes. It should be Hamas that is on trial for attempted genocide and South Africa that is on trial for complicity with Hamas. Instead, the nation-state of the Jewish people is being accused of a blood libel, despite going to great lengths to avoid civilian casualties in its legitimate efforts to destroy Hamas....
... and more, here, here and here; read it all.
 
Images: Shareable publicity flyers
 
