Gold Star parents of soldier killed in drone strike required to fill out ‘paperwork’ to get a condolences call from Slow Joe Biden

For days we’ve been waiting to hear what Joe Biden and the Bidenites are planning to do after three of our service members were killed in a drone strike at Tower 22, an American outpost on the border of Syria and Jordan—are we getting into another war or not? We’re already involved in Ukraine’s conflict… we’re buckling under the military invasion at our southern border… we’re being pulled into war with the Houthis… we’re entangled in Israel’s campaign against Hamas… and now this? Let me preface this with a profane language warning, but it seems like everyone is getting pretty fed up with multiple warfronts… even leftist MSNBC pundits:

So who’s going to ask Joy Reid about this comment ??? Based Joy Reid😂🤣pic.twitter.com/yPu0zJAmmr — Common Cent$ (@Common_Cent1) January 30, 2024

I mean, what’s Biden’s delay? The Democrats already have established foreign policy protocol when terrorist regimes kill our troops: Cut a check or send a pallet of cash, move the red line, and send a strongly worded letter calling on the responsible regime to definitely not do that again.

Jokes aside, who knows what’s taking so long for him to let the American public know if he’s going to be requiring more dollars and death, but he didn’t earn the nickname “Slow Joe” for nothing—and, it turns out, that’s not the only part of this whole mess where he displays his complete lack of urgency. Here’s this, from a Fox News report out today:

The parents of one of the U.S. soldiers killed in a drone strike in Jordan spoke out Tuesday morning about the loss of their daughter, as they await a phone call from President Biden. Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders of Waycross, Ga., was killed alongside 23-year-old Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett and 46-year-old Sgt. William Jerome Rivers during the drone attack near the Syrian border over the weekend. Kennedy’s parents, Oneida and Shawn Sanders joined ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss the unexpected loss and how they want America to respond to the deadly attack that took their daughter’s life. … Oneida mentioned that the family expects a call from President Biden, and they have already been in contact with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and various lawmakers. She said they have to complete paperwork before they can speak to the president.

I’m sorry, did she say “paperwork”? It’s been days, and he still hasn’t called? And he’ll only call when the grieving families fill out the correct forms? If this weren’t the Biden regime, I’d think this were satire—a government agency requiring paperwork to get a ‘condolences’ call.

Again, what does this man even do all day? Eat ice cream cones, take beach naps, and wear hardhats backwards for photo ops? His schedule cannot be that busy.

Will Kennedy Sanders get three funerals like George Floyd did? What about the other dead soldiers? Will the Democrats in Congress get down on their knees for an extended period of silence, to honor our fallen military members? No, of course not.

Democrats just hate our troops, and if the death can’t be exploited to fit the agenda, then Biden and the Bidenites have better things to do.

