From sea to shining sea—all are welcome here

I have to give a hat tip to Alex Gordon—when I read his recent AT article on the explosion of antisemitism and the resulting consequences for Israel, a light went off in my head. I realized that a very similar process is happening here in the U.S.

A diverse, thriving population has elected an oppressive government which is (slowly at first) quashing their liberties and transforming their society so as to be unrecognizable. Call it the Democrat Resistance Movement or Damas.

An affluent coastal region with abundant natural resources, benign climate, and desirable lifestyle is being transformed into a wasteland filled with hordes of roaming thieves, drug addicts, and homeless camps. Call it the Caza Strip. It’s also happening in most major metropolitan areas.

When the arsenal of democracy really had brought peace in our time to the world after WWII, we thought that we had achieved our true Manifest Destiny. But seeds of discontent were being planted in media, academia, Hollywood, and elsewhere. Now 80 years later, we learn that our fellows are oppressors, not liberators. We’re not living in the land of opportunity, but the land of exploitation and stolen resources.

And despite that, millions every year want to cross our borders and take up residence. They don’t want to replace American citizens, they want to assume their rightful claim to what has always been mis-appropriated territory. Let’s call this land Northwestine, and these heirs-in-waiting Northwestinians.

Now the burgeoning fifth column can reveal themselves, throw open the gates, and proclaim that “all Northwestinians are welcome here!” And so-called students, allied political leaders already in place, and fellow travelers can rally to the cry “From Sea to Shining Sea!” The endgame isn’t effectively a two-state solution that could accommodate the haves and the have-nots. Ultimately it’s genocide. Cleanse the countryside of the undeserving and undesirables.

Don’t think it can’t happen here. Look around, it’s already underway.

George Montgomery is a patriot, retired engineer, and part-time deep thinker.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.