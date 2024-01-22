Four surprising stories out of liberal Michigan

Conservatives tend to believe in the traditional values of family, free speech, merit (not identity or skin color), and respect for our national anthem, more so than liberals. The state of Michigan, with Democrat Gretchen Whitmer as its governor, is a reliable liberal stronghold. Yet three local news stories and one eyewitness anecdote could be canaries in the coal mine that the tide is turning away from progressive extremes.

The first news story is about family. After endorsing Donald J. Trump for President, Vivek Ramaswamy appeared at a Trump rally in New Hampshire on January 16. Ramaswamy said, “The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to mankind.” A video clip of a man (Arron Wikaryasz) caught on national TV crying with emotion when the Detroit Lions won their playoff game on Sunday, January 14, has gone viral, according to an article on Fox 2 Detroit. The backstory is touching and it illustrates love of family.

Arron’s father, Joe, bought Lions season tickets in 1999, taking Arron with him to the games. Then, when Arron was 14, his father Joe, an ironworker who helped build the Lions’ new Ford Field domed stadium, died in an accident. So, Arron’s tears were for his father, who didn’t live to see the Lions win their first playoff victory in 30 years. It’s a testament to the nuclear family and loving fathers.

The second news story is about free speech. The notoriously liberal University of Michigan just revised its free speech code, in a unanimous decision by the Board of Regents and with the support of the college president, Santa Ono. In an article in the Detroit News, Ono stated, "…it is vital that we remain fully committed to freedom of speech and diversity of thought… At this time of great division, it is more important than ever we come together in a shared commitment to pluralism, mutual respect and to freedom of speech and diversity of thought." After the vote, Democrat regent Mark Bernstein stated, “Cancel culture is dead.”

The third optimistic story gives hope for merit versus skin color. It also comes thanks to the Detroit Lions’ long-awaited playoff victory. The Detroit News, in a January 17 article, writes, “According to the NFL Network, the Seattle Seahawks have become the sixth team to put in an interview request for Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. They join the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders.” A photo accompanying the story features the coach, Ben Johnson, who is clearly a White male. Although Lions fans would be sorry to lose Coach Johnson, it’s a testament to achievement that he is sought after by other teams.

The fourth point of optimism comes from something witnessed by this writer at a high school boys’ basketball game during a cold week in January. The city of Dearborn, Michigan is well known as home to one of the largest Middle Eastern immigrant populations in the country, including first, second, third, and even fourth generation families. One of Dearborn’s four public high schools travelled to a nearby city for a boys’ basketball game. The visiting Dearborn team’s players were mostly brown-skinned, seemingly from Middle Eastern families. When their names were announced, the ethnic names confirmed it. When the USA National Anthem was announced, the Dearborn players lined up facing the flag. They placed their arms around each other’s shoulders and stood in silent respect, facing the flag, while the anthem played.

It may seem like a small thing, but readers who aren’t familiar with Dearborn may be surprised by that anthem anecdote. In fact, Dearborn, whether one is Italian, Middle Eastern, Polish, Hungarian, Irish, Catholic, Muslim, or Baptist, is a peaceful and comfortable city in which to live.

Barbara Kalbfleisch is retired. She enjoys photography and is an accredited Shutterstock contributor, specializing in editorial photography.

Image: Andreas Faessler