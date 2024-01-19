Former public school history teacher sounds the alarm on the next ‘powder keg’

Frank McCormick describes himself as a “conservative history teacher in exile” and a “public school whistleblower,” and he runs a blog and hosts a podcast, both under the name Chalkboard Heresy. This morning, I came across this post, which has since been viewed more than 2.2 million times in less than 24 hours:

I’ll never forget when my principal asked me to “reflect” on why most of the students sent to the office were Black and I told her it’s because they misbehave more.



You could actually watch her have an aneurism in real-time. Not because she thought I was racist, but because she… pic.twitter.com/48hetxNMY7 — Frank McCormick | Chalkboard Heresy (@CBHeresy) January 18, 2024

A number of recent stories came rushing to mind:

Brendan Depa, a 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds 17-year-old student who had three “battery arrests” before he pummeled and stomped a school employee (into unconsciousness) after she instructed him to put down the Nintendo Switch while he was in school.

The “caught-on-camera” mass brawl in a North Carolina high school, which left a 15-year-old student knifed and bleeding out on the gymnasium floor—the unidentified victim quickly succumbed to his/her injuries.

National Review’s investigative series into Ontario’s public school system—the first installment covered “progressive discipline” while the fourth installment covered the teachers’ cries for help “as schools descend into violent mayhem.”

And this, shared yesterday which is at this moment, pushing 22 million views:

This girl pepper sprayed her teacher because he took her phone from her 😬 pic.twitter.com/Ih6c3wXplB — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) January 19, 2024

(Apparently, months before this incident, this same teacher was punched in the face by a different student.)

With no exhortation to the faith, the wisdom found in the Christian Book of Proverbs are entirely applicable, even to the secular Western person’s worldview. In chapter 13, we find this: “He that spareth his rod hateth his son: but he that loveth him chasteneth him betimes.”

Aside from the topic of corporal punishment (which is not the topic of this blog), if we specifically focus on the latter portion of the adage, we see everything that is going wrong in the above video and aforementioned news stories.

Chastening means to correct, for the sake of virtue and righteousness; to allow bad behavior to go unpunished is akin to hating the person. While a person acting poorly certainly affects others detrimentally, it also hurts the person behaving badly. If you love a person, you practice fair and measured discipline, which is the best way to facilitate his/her personal happiness and success. The explosiveness and emotionalism seen above is only a recipe for disaster—as McCormick notes, these are “the kids that become the adults” who get into “standoffs with police over minor compliance issues” and get shot. After all, they’ve been conditioned to react disobediently to legitimate authority figures, which a teacher certainly is, and have no understanding of serious consequences. (This is not to assert that every police confrontation is legitimate, but an elected law enforcement officer, as well as his deputies, are legitimate authority figures.)

I’m sure my parents weren’t the only ones who declared “that’s how the real world works” when as a child I wondered why I had to suffer the consequences of my bad actions. But that doesn’t seem to be what the black community (as a whole) is taught, either in the home, or by the rest of (what is largely) white society—because, well, slavery. As McCormick identifies, black students are given extra leniency, and teachers are expected to go along with a pseudo reality for the sake of a narrative.

The examples above are just a few of many, and the common denominator is almost always the pigment. But, to reinforce McCormick’s insight, in this political climate, holding black students accountable, especially if you’re a white teacher or administrator, is an absolute minefield. But, this approach is arguably, one of the biggest disservices to black Americans in recent history.

Now, to get ahead of any hostile readers, it goes without saying (but I’ll say it anyway), it would be no different if whites were permitted to act like thugs without fear of punishment—because in fact, in places this is the case? White people do act like thugs, and indeed they revel in boldly committing crimes, in full view of all who are watching—it’s almost like a sport. Look at Congress, which is mostly white, or the Biden regime.

Impudence, corruption, and disobedience are human nature, regardless of an individual’s pigment, and it has to be restrained, through uniform discipline and standards—otherwise, coined by McCormick, these people are just “powder kegs” waiting to blow.

Image generated by AI.