For New College of Florida, DEI scandals present new opportunities

In the new focus on Harvard, Penn, speech codes, DEI, and plagiarism, an opportunity has come up for upstart colleges and universities.

There is demand for college education that is not infected with DEI and other socialist narratives. A college that promises a classical liberal education should be able to draw students if it is of sufficient quality.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has appointed several board members at New College of Florida. These board members include Chris Rufo and others opposed to DEI. They are working hard to rid the college of DEI and build the school up based on its merit, providing a quality education.

One important thing towards achieving that is to attract quality faculty. Harvard, Penn and many other schools are screening faculty members based on race and ideology. Led by Claudine Gay, Harvard suspended Professor Roland Fryer for reporting on research that did not match Gay’s narrative. Fryer is a brilliant scholar.

New College would do itself well to recruit scholars such as Fryer to their faculty. Fryer is just one example. There are others who are being frozen out and could use a better environment in which to teach and do research.

This is a great marketing opportunity.

