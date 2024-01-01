« Sixty-five years of communism and destruction | America’s judiciary is quietly receiving ‘training’ from leftwing climate group »
January 1, 2024

For enough money, the ivies are so open-minded their brains fell out

By Ethel C. Fenig

"But, but," a typical American might wonder after listening to the Congressional testimony regarding anti Jewish-bigotry on campuses from the esteemed Dr. Claudine Gay, president of Harvard University; the esteemed Liz Magill, (now former) president of the University of Pennsylvania, whose official motto is "Laws without morals are useless;" and the esteemed Sally Kornbluth, president of M.I.T.,  "how could these esteemed administrators of the esteemed ivy league -- and other supposedly esteemed colleges and universities in that 'league' condone such blatant bigotry, such racism, such ... uhhmmmm ... ignorance ... on their respective campuses?"
 
Money talks, said about people or organizations that are rich, and can therefore get or do what they want is the short answer. 
 
And the long one.  
 
Oh!  Oooh!  Money shrieks even more loudly, more deafeningly, more shrilly at these esteemed institutions as this analysis by the Gatestone Institute, "a non-partisan, not-for-profit international policy council and think tank is dedicated to educating the public about what the mainstream media fails to report" proves.
 

  • "At least 100 American colleges and universities illegally withheld information on approximately $13 billion in undocumented contributions from foreign governments, many of which are authoritarian.... Speech intolerance—manifesting as campaigns to investigate, censor, demote, suspend, or terminate speakers and scholars—was higher at institutions that received undocumented money from foreign regimes." — ISGAP report, "The Corruption of the American Mind," November 2023.

  • Qatar makes it possible for Ivy League universities to claim that they receive no funds from the Qatari state, because the donations are funneled through the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, a not-for-profit organization established in 1995 by the Emir of Qatar. This ensures that the foundation can identify itself as a private organization, which enables Qatar to conceal its state funding as private donations.

  • "At the time of writing, the State of Qatar contributes more funds to universities in the United States than any other country in the world, and raw donation totals omit critical, concerning details about the nature of Qatar's academic funding." — ISGAP report, "Networks of Hate," December 2023.

  • "We would pay them [journalists]... Some of them have become MPs now. Others have become patriots.... We would pay [journalists] in many countries. We would pay them every year. Some of them received salaries. All the Arab countries were doing this. If not all, then most of them." — Former Qatari Prime Minister Hamad bin Jassim, February 2022.

With their loo-o-ng history of bigotry against Jews, e.g., an admitted policy of limiting enrollment of more-than-qualified Jews, beginning with the esteemed Lawrence Lowell continuing and expanded with an Asian quota as well, these universities will need oil money even more as Jewish money (perhaps) walks away.
 
But then again, these esteemed universities also rely -- heavily -- on taxpayer dollars.  
 
Public, private. Hey, open-mindedness is all is equal, even if ... because ... you attended an ivy league university.  Or something.  Show me the money.
 
Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License
