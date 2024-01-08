Foiled Muslim terrorists were set to purchase American weapons from Ukrainian military official for pennies on the dollar

Carte blanche checks to cross-dressing globalists running one of the most corrupt government cartels in the world? What could possibly go wrong?

In April of 2022, Reuters ran an article on the status of a particular American munition—thanks to Joe Biden’s willingness to empty American stores for Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the war in Ukraine, the stock of Raytheon’s “Stinger” missile was dwindling, and “re-stocking challenges” had appeared on the horizon. A month later, in May, Axios reported this:

The U.S. Army awarded Raytheon Technologies a $624 million contract to produce 1,300 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to replenish its stock after sending around 1,400 of the missile systems to Ukraine in response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion.

Doing some quick math, that means that after forcing the taxpayer to eat whatever the initial cost was to first stock the missiles that were handed over pro gratis, each replaced missile comes with a price tag of around $480,000. Yet, as it turns out, there’s a much cheaper solution; here’s this, from Remix News:

The jihadists who planned attacks on cathedrals in Austria and Germany this past Christmas were offered a rocket launcher by an unnamed army official in Ukraine, according to the Austrian news outlet, Exxpress. The site reported on Wednesday that the German Federal Criminal Police Office had obtained testimony from one of the suspects affiliated with the Islamic State terror cell in the Afghan province of Khorasan (ISPK) that revealed the group had been approached by “a contact who is supposed to fight in the army in the Donetsk Basin” regarding the purchase of a U.S.-manufactured FIM-92 Stinger missile. … It was reported that the Ukrainian national within his country’s military ranks offered to sell the weapon for $5,000 and regularly visits Germany to attempt to sell military equipment on the black market.

Five grand?! What a bargain! That’s a whole lot better than the $480,000 figure to which Biden’s bureaucrats agreed—for 1,300 Stinger missiles at the price, we’d only be on the hook for $6.5 million, instead of the “$624 million” cost imposed upon us by our unelecteds. Sure, Biden created the whole mess, but he can just buy-back the weapons he gave away for pennies on the dollar on the black market, saving us $617.5 million and a whole lot of time as sitting ducks without adequate stockpiles.

Also, here’s this, from Bridget Ryder at The European Conservative:

The group is a UN-designated terrorist organization and analysts consider it the most dangerous of the Islamic State groups. … According to the United States Institute for Peace, since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the threat from the group has intensified.

(Gee, does anyone recall any significant events in August of 2021 that created a vacuum situation in which the Taliban roared back into control of Afghanistan?)

First, the cadaver-in-chief pulls out of Afghanistan in the most asinine and irresponsible of ways, causing the murders of American soldiers and Afghan civilians, and hands billions of dollars over to the terrorist group now running the government; then, he delivers weapons over to one of the most notoriously corrupt government cartels in the history of the world, and those arms somehow make it to the black market, being sold to the very jihadists who have “intensified” thanks to his efforts and foreign policies.

Seriously, what a tangled web—how is it possible that one man can play such a crucial role in crisis after crisis? Well, because that man is Joe Biden.

