Feds remind us that humor isn't a laughing matter

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) wants to remind all of us that government is a serious business. Even as the good folks at the FHWA wrestle with racist roadways, they are cracking down on the use of humor on electronic “variable message” traffic signs, or VMSs. The signs, used to convey information about accidents, special events, traffic congestion, roadwork, etc., have occasionally been used to convey this information in a funny, clever, pun-laden, or otherwise unique and light-hearted way, perhaps making travelers smile instead of snarl.

No longer. The FHWA has told officials that these kinds of messages must cease altogether within two years. The Wall Street Journal reports:

In December, the Federal Highway Administration, an agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation, issued new guidance on traffic-safety messages: Signs should avoid language that uses pop-culture references or humor.

Why? Because the feds say funny signs can distract drivers.

So, a sign saying, “Reckless Drivers Are Worse Than Fruitcake” is more dangerous than a sign stating, “Drive Carefully?”

Really? Or is it more memorable and effective?

Ironically, progressives are the new Puritans. We’re not going “back to the future,” we are going “forward to the past.”

So, remember, jokes are not a laughing matter -- and humor isn’t funny!

Image: Screen shot from News Refresh video, via YouTube