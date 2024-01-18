Fascist Joe is at it again, telling banks what they can charge for overdraft fees

Joe Biden has never run a business—unless the family “business” of collecting kickbacks counts—but he wants to micromanage the “capitalist” economy.

Now, he wants to dictate that banks can only charge $3 (maximum) for overdraft fees because customers are overburdened and living paycheck-to-paycheck. See below, from Yahoo News:

Overdraft fees could drop to as low as $3 under new Biden proposal The cost to overdraw a bank account could drop to as little as $3 under a proposal announced by the White House, the latest effort by the Biden administration to combat fees it says pose an unnecessary burden on American consumers, particularly those living paycheck to paycheck.

Maybe he should put a regulation in that says Starbucks and every other coffee seller can charge no more than $3 because it burdens people.

I’ve got a few ideas for things Biden should do, instead of this.

He should ditch the green agenda, because seeking to destroy companies that produce reasonably priced energy only yields higher energy prices, which burden everyone. He should also enforce the border, because flooding the economy with millions of extra people each year burdens everyone with higher costs. Biden’s policies especially harm the poor and middle classes, which are comprised of the people living paycheck-to-paycheck.

Maybe Biden should tell all government agencies throughout the country to stop collecting taxes and nuisance fees from those who are living paycheck-to-paycheck, because that is a burden.

This is just another vote-buying scheme.

First, Biden tried to buy the votes of student loan borrowers by dictatorially writing off hundreds of billions because they were burdened.

Now he wants to buy the votes of people who spend more than what they have.

If they overdraft by $100, should the bank only charge $3? What about $500? Or $1,000? Is there any limit? How many federal bureaucrats, regulators, do they want to hire to make sure the banks behave?

People who are short of money would have little incentive to not write bad checks if the charge were no more than $3.

It is a crime to write bad checks; it is just like robbing a bank, retailer, person, or government. Should the government encourage people to break the law?

Of course, Biden has never had to worry about coming up short to pay government bills, or even his personal ones; he could always go to one of Hunter's slush funds.

If Hunter came up short, he could go collect another kickback, go to his sugar daddy lawyer who was always willing to give millions to cover taxes or anything else, raid his daughter’s college fund, or he could sell art to Democrat donors.

If Fani Willis wanted to go on expensive trips, she could just siphon off taxpayer funds and funnel it to her boyfriend. As far as I can tell no one is prosecuting her for this pure corruption.

If Bernie Sanders and other politicians don’t have money to pay their bills, they can just raid their campaign accounts. See here:

Bernie Sanders wired $200K in campaign money to family nonprofit Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ (I-Vt.) campaign committee wired $200,000 earlier this year to a nonprofit established by his wife and stepson, filings show.

And here:

The Sanders and Biden Families Have Been Cashing In for Years Joe Biden likes to say he was the poorest man in the Senate. Bernie Sanders rails against the establishment. But family members have long benefited from the Democratic front-runners’ political careers.

Although it is illegal, few get prosecuted for this pure corruption.

Politicians believe they are special! House members used to be allowed to overdraft their accounts at their special bank with no penalties, so many of them probably do think banks shouldn’t charge people. Remember this?

The House banking scandal broke in early 1992, when it was revealed that the US House of Representatives allowed its members to overdraw their House checking accounts without the risk of being penalized by the House bank, which was actually a clearinghouse. The scandal also sometimes known as Rubbergate (from the expressions ‘rubber check’ (bounced check) and ‘Watergate),’ but the term is misleading because House checks did not bounce but were honored because the House Bank provided overdraft protection to its account holders, and the Office of the Sergeant at Arms covered the House Bank with no penalties. It is also sometimes known as the ‘check-kiting scandal.’

The choice is easy. Vote for Biden, who wants a powerful government with more money and power for itself, and to control over every aspect of our lives, while not caring about who comes into the country illegally.

Or elect Trump who wants to give more power, money, and freedom back to the American people.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.