FAIL: Cuba's economy is collapsing, so communists hike taxes 20%

When your economy is falling apart, what's a good way to not have a private sector?

Do what Cuba is doing -- blame the tiny private enterprises for the state's economic mismanagement, and tax the hell out of them.

As the economy craters, the Cuban government hits private-sector workers with tax hike. Earnings over just $109 will be taxed at a 20% rate. This has not been previously reported. #Cuba https://t.co/itLWi4D1T3 pic.twitter.com/3CiLNr3GST — Nora Gámez Torres (@ngameztorres) January 18, 2024

In other words, the beatings will continue until morale improves.

According to an excellent Miami Herald report by Nora Gamez Torres (whose bio says suggests she actually lived in Cuba and knows these bastards well):

In recent years, workers in Cuba have dropped out of the low-wage public sector and state-owned companies to get coveted jobs in the small private enterprises that have mushroomed throughout the island despite strict government controls. Now, these workers will see the pay they take home reduced by as much as 20%, according to new income tax regulations published in the government’s Official Gazette on Tuesday. But unlike in most countries where those higher tax rates are designed for the highest earners, in Cuba, where the state monthly salary is equivalent to $15, workers earning as little as $109 a month will be in that tax bracket. According to the new decree, private sector employees will have to pay a 20% income tax on earnings above 30,000 Cuban pesos, about $109 per month. That’s a 15% tax rate increase from the previous scale set up in 2021, which imposed a 5% income tax for earnings over 9,510 Cuban pesos. Business owners must automatically deduct the tax payments monthly, the decree says. There are currently 9,652 small and medium private enterprises, according to government figures. Another 596,000 people are self-employed. Amid rampant inflation and a worsening economic recession, the Cuban government announced in late December and earlier this year a number of cuts in subsidies, price hikes on gas, transportation and electricity, and higher taxes on the emerging private sector in an effort to “stabilize” the economy, officials said.

She notes that Cuban officials say that they'd like more money for social spending, having blown their budget on it earlier, leaving their socialist economy in debt. Others, though, say they really just don't like the private sector: