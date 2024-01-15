FAA looking for people with ‘severe’ psychiatric problems to diversify the agency’s workforce

The Federal Aviation Administration now says that the way to make the skies safer is to make their workforce more diverse, including hiring people with “severe” intellectual disabilities and psychiatric disabilities. No, this is not satire; see below, via Fox News:

FAA’s diversity push includes focus on hiring people with ‘severe intellectual’ and ‘psychiatric’ disabilities The FAA says people with ‘severe’ disabilities are the most under-represented segment of the federal workforce. The Federal Aviation Administration is actively recruiting workers who suffer "severe intellectual" disabilities, psychiatric problems and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative spelled out on the agency’s website. ‘Targeted disabilities are those disabilities that the Federal government, as a matter of policy, has identified for special emphasis in recruitment and hiring,’ the FAA’s website states. ‘They include hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability and dwarfism.’ The initiative is part of the FAA’s ‘Diversity and Inclusion’ hiring plan, which claims ‘diversity is integral to achieving FAA's mission of ensuring safe and efficient travel across our nation and beyond.; The FAA’s website shows the agency’s guidelines on diversity hiring were last updated on March 23, 2022.

Heaven forbid that the government should focus their hiring on people that are smart, have experience, and who are not in need of a psychiatrist.

This astounding statement and focus by the FAA made me understand what is wrong with so much of the Biden administration: It’s full of people who lack the mental capacity to handle their job.

The Defense secretary, and the rest of the war cabinet, apparently doesn’t have enough intellectual capacity to know that you should inform someone, especially the president, when you are going to be out, especially if that “out” means incapacitated. Now, they’re going to take a while to conduct a review, to make sure everyone understands the standard operating procedures. I would have thought most employees know that you have to inform your employer when you are going to be out, you can’t just not show up to work.

Anthony Fauci, and it seems most of the CDC, don’t understand what proper science or medicine are. They kept saying all of their dictatorial edicts to harm businesses were based on science, when they were just made up on the fly.

Fauci is so ignorant that he can’t remember telling businesses to close, and doesn’t think that children’s math and reading skills suffered due to the shutdowns.

Alejandro Mayorkas, Kamala Harris, and others can’t even tell the difference between the meaning of open and closed. They are still searching for the root cause of why there is a mass infusion of illegals at the border. Here’s a hint: Biden, and sanctuary city and state politicians, told these foreigners to come, and that they would be taken care of via the massive welfare system.

People throughout the government can’t seem to tell the difference between men and women. They don’t even seem to understand that only women can be birthing people and chest feeders.

Antony Blinken, Biden, and others seemed to be so dense that they believed giving Iran—which funds terrorism throughout the world and pledges death to America and Israel—boatloads of money would make the world safer.

Merrick Garland seems to have trouble with many definitions, such as the rule of law and equal treatment under the law. He thinks his focus should be on people who challenge elections, but only people with an “R” behind their name; parents are also very dangerous. And, he can’t seem to locate people who destroy prolife entities, because they attack at night.

It is amazing how much of the media and government are so intellectually deficient that they believe that President Trump, who gave the power and purse to the people, is the dictator, and that Biden, who dictatorially tells people what to drive, dictatorially changes or refuses to enforce immigration laws, and dictatorially writes off student loans, is not.

It seems the entire Biden administration and D.C. career bureaucrats are so intellectually limited, that they believe record cold is evidence that humans and our use of natural resources are to blame for a “warming” planet.

And it is not just the government that seems to believe hiring people based on diversity is much more important than hiring people who are qualified. Look at Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania—their presidents were not even sharp enough to know that people who want to kill Jews are dangerous and should be kicked out of school.

Look at the high percentage of journalists who also have TDS, and who are just willing to repeat what they are told on any subject pushed by Democrats (especially on climate change). They look at the record cold temperatures and just repeat "the science is settled.” It would be a good lesson if they took all those battery-operated vehicles on the road in this record cold.

As for psychiatric disabilities, it seems that there are a massive number of people who have Trump Derangement Syndrome, because they forget that their job is to work for the American people… instead of setting out to destroy one man, no matter how much they have to lie.

Image generated by AI.