Exit polls show ‘70%’ of Nikki Haley NH voters were… wait for it… not Republicans

With “Republicans” like Nikki Haley’s apparent supporters, who needs Democrats?

Here’s this, as reported by CNN last night:

Roughly 7 in 10 of the New Hampshire voters backing Trump said they were registered as Republicans. And about 8 in 10 of Trump’s voters denied the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s election win in 2020, highlighting the election denialism that remains widespread among his supporters. There is no evidence of widespread election fraud in 2020. Haley’s backers present a near mirror image: about 7 in 10 said they were registered as undeclared prior to Tuesday, and the vast majority acknowledged the results of the 2020 election.

For context, New Hampshire voters are registered in one of three ways: Republican, Democrat, or undeclared. Registered Republicans may only vote in Republican primaries; registered Democrats may only vote in Democrat primaries; but “undeclared” voters have the option of voting in either the Republican primary or the Democrat primary, but not both.

Now, let’s break CNN’s exit poll down: 70% of Trump’s support came from registered Republicans, which means that 30% came from “undeclared” voters; 80%, or around 4 out of 5 Trump voters polled did not believe the 2020 presidential election was the “most secure” in history, contrary to what the Democrat mouthpieces have repeated ad nauseam for almost four years, a view which is consistent for legitimate Trump supporters.

I’m not asserting what I cannot know for sure, but with the repeated statistical impossibilities in the electoral results, countless criminal convictions since for elections officials cheating to favor Joe Biden, and caught-on-camera ballot-box stuffing, I don’t believe for one second that Biden honestly won the election—which is why you’ll never catch me referring to him as “president.” I explain it to my kids like this: if I were to cheat to win a board game, would I be the actual winner? No, of course not; if there were any suspected cheating, and I refused to offer transparency, would they believe the “win”? Again, no, of course not.

But as for “Republican” Nikki Haley’s support? 70% of her votes came from “undeclared” which means only 30% came from registered Republicans, and the “vast majority” agreed that Joe Biden legitimately won in 2020—sounds like a bunch of Democrats to me, which might explain why Haley’s HQ had CNN on the big screen:

It’s no secret that CNN’s viewership has… to put it politely, precipitously declined over the past few years; you’d never know if this were some sort of appreciation party for the few diehard loyalists still hanging in there, or apparently, a Republican presidential candidate’s election night watch party.

Now I wonder if this story, from October 2023, has anything to do with Haley’s support:

Nearly 4,000 New Hampshire Democratic voters changed their party affiliation ahead of the state’s presidential primary next year, the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office announced Wednesday – a possible indication that they plan to participate in the Republican primary. In a news release, the office said that 3,542 people who were registered as Democrats switched their registration to ‘undeclared.’ An additional 408 Democrats switched to be registered as Republicans.

In contrast to the “3,542” number, only 78 registered Republicans switched and registered as Democrats; Democrats are playing to win, and Republicans are trying to “take the high road” and playing by “rules” that no one else follows.

If I go off the current numbers provided by AP at the time of writing this blog, Trump has 166,970 votes, or 54.6%; Haley has 131,894, or 43.1%. Just to ballpark this, the 70% that came from “undeclared” support (likely Democrat ideologues), yields roughly 92,326 votes. Now, the way I see it, these votes are largely “illegitimate” as in these people aren’t probably normally Republican voters; they’re exploiting the voting process to sabotage a movement instead of genuinely support a chosen candidate. How many of these “undeclared” voters will go back to being registered Democrats now? I imagine a large number.

Seems like something an Alinksyite, or a Marxist would do, if you ask me; like I said, with “Republicans” like Nikki Haley’s apparent supporters, who needs Democrats?

