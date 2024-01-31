Everyone’s true favorite Disney star is on fire against gun control

For several generations of Americans, Kurt Russell is the best star to come out of Disney. In addition, he had a stellar career as an adult actor. He’s also a libertarian who is not shy about sharing his values. That’s why we now have an awesome audio of Russell speaking out in support of our nation’s and every individual’s right to self-defense through firepower.

Kurt Russell has appeared in over 100 movies and TV shows, whether as an actor or a voice actor. He was part of the Disney team when it still hewed to Walt’s vision of wholesome entertainment in line with core American values. No wonder he was the studio’s top star during the 1970s. He was the best version of “everyman” (or “every teen”). When he shifted to adult movies, he was still a star, making such classics as Big Trouble in Little China, Tombstone, and Stargate. No scandal ever attached to his name.

Since the early 1980s, he’s been with Goldie Hawn. Although not married, it’s a stable relationship. No scandal has ever been attached to his name.

Image: Kurt Russell (edited). YouTube screen grab.

Politically, Russell is a libertarian. He’s also a staunch gun rights advocate and, while he generally doesn’t talk politics, he will defend the Second Amendment.

He did exactly that the other day during a podcast. It’s short and wonderful. While it’s not easy initially to figure out who’s saying what, it becomes clear at a certain point that Russell is expressing strong support for gun rights. I’ve included the relevant portion of the transcript below:

The short version of Kurt Russell on gun control is basically "you’ll take it from my cold, dead hands buddy".



He was on 🔥 with this woke writer.



Didn’t know he was this cool but it makes sense since Tombstone is the best western film in human history. pic.twitter.com/Z0siGcGg7z — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 30, 2024

UNKNOWN VOICE (“UV”): We all know that right now guns is a trope. It’s a I mean, it’s not a trope. It’s a, it’s a totem. It’s a metaphor that disenfranchised white guys need. It makes them feel good. Because they’re being surrounded. RUSSELL: You can say what you want. I don’t agree with that. So, it’s not my thing. [snip] If you think that, if you think gun control or something like that is going to change a terrorist point of view, I think you’re, like, out of your mind, I think you’re, like, I think anybody is, I think I think it’s absolutely insane. [snip] The problem we’re having right now is, is that we don’t have the concepts of how to turn out and say, you know, “Uou may think you’ve got me worried about what you’re going to do. Dude, you’re about to find out what I’m going to do, and that’s going to worry you a lot more.” And that’s what we need. That will change the concept of gun culture, as you call it, to something of reality, which is [for example], if I’m [on] a hockey team and I got a guy bearing down on me as a goaltender, I’m not concerned about what he’s going to do. I’m going to make him concerned about what I’m going to do to stop him. That’s when things change, you know. UV: [Garbled] this point was that the guys who were on the No-Fly list because of terrorist connections can get a gun pretty easily… RUSSELL: They can also make a bomb pretty easily. UV: Yeah. So what? RUSSELL: They can also get knives and stab you. What are you gonna do about that? They can get cars and run you over with them. What are you gonna do about that? What are you gonna do about that? UV: They didn’t kill the people in San Fernando with knives. RUSSELL: Oh, but they’ve killed others that way. Haven’t they? Yeah. Yeah. So, what’re you gonna do? Outlaw everything? That isn’t the answer. UV: Just put some controls. RUSSELL: [Laughs] Just put some controls. What? So the people, so the people who want to defend themselves can’t? UV: No. No so you can’t. Just so the idiots can’t get hold of them. That’s all. RUSSELL: Do you really believe they’re not going to? Are you, are you serious about that? Are you seriously…? What good will that..? Oh my God. You and I just disagree. You and I just disagree. I understand that you think that you can control the behavior of people that are dead set on taking your way of life away from you. I think you think you can control that… UV: [mumbles] No, I didn’t say that… RUSSELL: …and there’s only one thing you can do with that, and say, “No, dude, that’s not going to happen. That’s just not going to happen.

Russell is a throwback to old Hollywood. Back in the day, while there were communists in Hollywood, both open and covert, most actors, no matter how debauched their private lives, believed in core American values. They were aligned with America’s Constitution and its heartland. Now, it’s rare and wonderful when one of those same stars speaks up.