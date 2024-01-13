Does the Earth have a fever? Is it boiling? Have we hit the tipping point? The answer is clearly no

The public is constantly being told that the Earth is the warmest it has ever been.

And that warming is being caused by humans, our use of natural resources, and CO2.

And the solution for the media and other Democrats is the same as the solution for all problems: We need a bigger government, with higher taxes and more regulations and of course, the government has to be run by Democrats.

We need to give up our gas-powered cars, furnaces, gas stoves, and appliances before it is too late.

Something that never gets in their way as they push this green agenda are facts.

And here is a scientific fact: If all the things we have been told cause warming that we have used a lot of in the last 160 years, we would not be setting a massive amount of cold temperature records. Like here: Stunning cold is crashing southward from the Arctic into the Lower 48 states. It could break hundreds of records this weekend into early next week. The bitter cold will arrive in the wake of another blockbuster storm sweeping the nation The Arctic blast will produce the planet’s biggest negative temperature anomalies over parts of the western and central United States, in some places up to 60 degrees below normal. It will make for icy NFL playoff games in Kansas City and Buffalo this weekend and frigid Iowa caucuses Monday, and could test the Texas power grid. Warming does not cause record cold weather. It is idotic to believe green pushers when they repeat that garbage. We've been told that 2023 was the warmest year on record and that the ice is melting fast in the Arctic. How many times have we been told that it would be gone and that the oceans would rise fast threatening coastal cities?

Again, they never let facts get in the way of their agenda and here is a fact: In December 2023, ice in the Arctic rose at the third fastest rate on record (they have only been keeping records since 1981) because in significant parts of the Arctic, temperatures were significantly below average

For December overall, 2023 had the third highest monthly gain in the 45-year record at 2.71 million square kilometers (1.05 square miles), behind 2006 at 2.85 million square kilometers (1.10 million square miles) and 2016 at 2.78 million square kilometers (1.07 million square miles). Elsewhere, relatively cool conditions prevailed, with air temperatures 2 to 4 degrees Celsius (4 to 7 degrees Fahrenheit) below average in southwestern Alaska, easternmost Russia, Scandinavia, and southeast Greenland. Cool conditions in the Bering and southern Chukchi Seas explain the rapid ice growth there.

The green agenda is based on the lie that "the science is settled" that humans, rising CO2, and our use of oil, coal, natural gas, eating beef and a huge number of other things cause dangerous warming. There are no scientific facts to support those statements.

Most of the media is guilty of promoting these lies that will substantially harm the poor and middle class. They just repeat what they are told without doing research or asking questions. That is dangerous and no more valuable than a wooden puppet. They clearly don't care about facts as they seek to silence anyone who tells the truth that the climate has always changed cyclically and naturally by disparaging them as climate change deniers and anti-science.

The purpose of the massive fraud is to transfer money and freedom from the people to greedy politicians and bureaucrats who keep a lot of money for themselves before trickling out significant kickbacks to greedy green pushers who donate to and vote for Democrats. They can't stand the thought of an outsider like President Trump giving the power and money back to the people, So, they falsely claim that he is a dictator and a threat to our democracy (republic).

It is the Democrats who want to dictate how we live our lives.

Big government run by Democrats is the greatest existential threat to our survival as a great, prosperous, and free country, not Trump, and not a cyclical climate.