Democrats spreading phony tales of Republicans wanting to ban things to scare people
Democrats seem to have gotten a new round of talking points and lately have been complaining about Republicans supposedly wanting to ban things.
Here are a couple of examples:
Biden Says Republicans ‘Doubling Down’ With Plan for Nationwide Abortion Ban
Republicans will do anything to ban books, even saying they cause porn addiction
Most of it is leftist hysteria.
But to look at at least some of what they call 'bans,' is not what normal people would think of as 'bans.'
There is a lot of difference between bans and limits:
Migrants who have entered the country using President Biden’s new CBP (Customs and Border Protection) One app — at least 422,000 — can fly domestically without photo ID.
A sign posted in Miami International Airport tells migrants, “1. Notify the TSA officer that you are a migrant. 2. The TSA officer will take a photo (optional). 3. If requested, provide your alien identification number or biographic information.”
A lot of medication is not banned but is limited to people over a certain age.
It is Democrats who are trying to ban things that the public should be scared about:
They are seeking to ban the purchase of gas-powered vehicles, appliances, and furnaces.
It is good that there is at least one car company CEO who recognizes the disaster that this is and wants politicians to keep their nose out of it.
Dose of Reality: Toyota Chairman Says EVs Will Only Take Up 30% of Car Market, Pols Should Stand Aside
Obamacare sought to ban people from having the option to buy more basic insurance policies that are cheaper.
People were even banned from working at many places if they made the choice not to take a vaccine during the COVID pandemic and lockdowns.
The Constitution bans some things that a huge majority of Democrats seem to ignore:
The courts are banned from making laws and changing the Constitution. A ruling by the courts on Roe v. Wade did not create a Constitutional right or law.
The executive branch does not have the right to spend money, impose taxes, or make laws without going through the legislative branch. They ignore this ban all the time, whether it is on what type of vehicle we drive, when Biden dictatorially forgave student loans, or when Obama dictatorially changed immigration law with DACA.
It is a true disservice when most of the media have essentially become Democrat campaign workers like when they misinform the public by using words like ban falsely. They interfere in our elections every day. Misinformation to most of the media is anyone who disagrees with them.
