‘Data-driven’ social distancing lie implodes—what next?

Egotistical Anthony Fauci, who said anyone who didn’t believe what he said didn’t believe in science, now admits that the six-foot social distancing edicts were not based on science. They were just pulled out of thin air. How many people still believe this intentional lie?

How many businesses were closed because of these made-up rules? Churches and schools were closed also. Commercial real estate owners were destroyed because of remote work. Movies and Broadway were shut down. Sporting events and concerts were canceled. The damages are immeasurable, but Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta and other corporations got very rich because of these rules, and these made-up rules massively transferred the wealth from small business to the uber wealthy.

How many old people died alone because people were scared to get close to them?

How many children were permanently harmed because of these rules? How many children and others became alcoholics, drug abusers, or committed suicide because Fauci and others were consumed with power? Anyone who questioned Fauci and the government rules were called anti-science. The media and others accused those questioning of being “grandma killers.”

Most of what we were told about COVID was not based on science, but was meant to get people to capitulate to dictatorial government rules.

Here is a sample:

In March 2020, people were told (without scientific data), that COVID would easily spread on surfaces. In May 2020, the regime then admitted that wasn’t the case. How many people still believe it does because of the original made-up lie? How much money was wasted by businesses and others based on this lie? From CBS News:

The Centers for Disease Control updated its guidance earlier this month to emphasize the coronavirus does not spread easily on surfaces.

In March 2020, the CDC suddenly announced it would be changing the way they would count deaths. Instead of only counting deaths confirmed to be caused by COVID, they decided to count deaths related to COVID or assumed to be related to COVID. This change was not based on science. Clearly, this was made to inflate the death numbers so the public would be more likely to capitulate.

How many people actually died from COVID, or from heart disease, cancer, strokes, obesity, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, etc.? We will never have an accurate answer because the government intentionally manipulated the numbers. Not having factual numbers greatly harms research.

Businesses were told, without scientific data, to put up plexiglass as if a virus were incapable of getting around a small plastic wall. How much crude oil and money was wasted to put up worthless barriers? From Bloomberg:

Just one hitch: To this day, not a single study has shown that the clear plastic barriers actually control the virus, according to Harvard’s Joseph Allen, an indoor-air researcher who calls the plexiglass shields ‘hygiene theater.’

When Trump and others wanted the Wuhan lab investigated as a source of the virus, Fauci, the media, and others colluded to block an investigation by intentionally lying that it was “a disproven conspiracy.” Why were so many interested in covering up for China? How many people died from COVID or some other virus because timely investigations were blocked?

How much money did Pfizer and Moderna make because people were told the lie that if you got the shot and the boosters that you could not spread or contract the virus?

Later in 2020, the CDC suddenly changed the social distancing requirement to three feet; that is also a made up number that had no data to support it.

How much money has been spent on masks when there is no scientific data that the general public wearing the masks makes any significant difference. How much have our oceans been polluted by masks? See below:

Given an annual production figure of 52 billion disposable masks and a loss rate of 3% (the percentage of masks that escape water management systems), the team concluded that nearly 1.6 billion face masks wound up in our oceans in 2020. This amounts to approximately 5,500 tons of plastic pollution.

Most of the media should also be sued for their participation in spreading the lies, for failing to properly research or ask questions, and in silencing anyone who disagreed with the dictatorial edicts based on the lies.

Anyone who believes that a government and media who intentionally spread so many lies on COVID would not also be willing to spread lies to get the public to capitulate to dictatorial edicts on the radical green agenda should check to see if their brain has been extracted from their head. There is not one piece of scientific data that directly links oil, coal, natural gas, gas-powered cars, CO2 content, or anything else the green pushers say cause warming, to temperatures. Temperature fluctuates cyclically and naturally as it always has.

The public should question everything they are told. There are a lot of people consumed with power and greed who haven’t cared about the truth for a long time. Also, do not trust the supposed fact-checkers. Almost all of them are willing to cover up the lies because they are promoting the same anti-freedom agenda.

Image from X.