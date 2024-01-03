CNN anchor assures viewers that Claudine Gay did not plagiarize, she’s only accused of ‘copying other people’s writings without attribution’

If only there were a word for such “sloppy” work in academia when someone takes another’s writing and passes it off as their own….

Alas though, the mystery word didn’t come to CNN analyst Matt Egan, but despite the fact that he couldn’t quite articulate it, he does know that what Claudine Gay allegedly did, is not plagiarism. See this clip below, from a segment that aired last night in the wake of Gay’s disgraced resignation:

Bonkers explanation from CNN reporter Matt Egan on the Harvard plagiarism scandal:



"We should note that Claudine Gay has not been accused of stealing anyone's ideas in any of her writings. She has been accused of sort of more like copying other peoples writings without… pic.twitter.com/ONArO75NLE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 2, 2024

(He should have just taken a cue from his colleagues and referred to Gay’s actions as “mostly honest plagiarism.”)

She’s not a thief, she just took intellectual property that didn’t belong to her.

She’s not a cheater, she just passed off “other people’s” work as her own—as Egan says, this is a case of “sloppy attribution” and nothing more.

She’s not a fraud, she just took credit for somebody else’s academic accomplishments.

(Mind you, at this point, the alleged plagiarism violations now number more than 50.)

What’s really ridiculous though is that apparently Gay’s resignation does not mean her departure, and as reported by Fox News, she is set to continue as a fixture at the university and return to faculty duties—but isn’t that just carte blanche to students who wish to cheat in her classes? What an utter joke. And I’m sorry, but on what planet does someone get to allegedly cheat their way to a doctorate, seemingly get caught, and then still get to retain the “Dr.” title? May I too steal Dr. Carol Swain’s brilliant words and call myself Dr. Olivia Murray? (Answer: No, because I’m not a DEI candidate/hire.) I guess this is just par for the course in a country that refers to someone who stole the presidency as the actual president.

The lows that the legacy media will sink to in order to protect the narrative and the left are an expected direction, but every new instance is just as astounding as the last—but hey, it’s not like CNN or any of the other establishment media outlets are state-sponsored propaganda supporting the regime at every turn, they’re full of “journalists” who are just parroting the script and prompts from the Democrats and the government… without attribution or proper recognition.

“The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” — George Orwell Claudine Gay, 1984

Image from X.