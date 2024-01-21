Clyburn: Biden’s numbers are up because media are reporting better

This article shows Rep. Jim Clyburn saying that Biden’s poll numbers are going up because the media are now doing a much better job repeating Democrat talking points. The media are a cooperative bunch for Democrats.

Something you don’t see in any of this article is examples of how Biden’s economic policies are helping the young or anyone else. Why doesn’t he tout the policy to destroy reasonably priced energy and make people buy electric cars? That seems to be Biden’s main focus.

Nope, the only thing Clyburn really cites is that Biden has dictatorially relieved 3.8 million borrowers of their responsibility to pay off the money they borrowed. Democrats love to have the government pretend things are free and to get more people to be dependent on the government.

Clyburn: Biden’s Polling Better Because Media Reporting on Him Is Better Biden 2024 Campaign Co-Chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) responded to a poll showing poor approval ratings for President Joe Biden by stating that “when you are polling young people and young people are not being told what’s been done, then that’s a problem.” And “we’re beginning to break through, simply because we’re having complete reporting, rather than the incomplete reporting that was being done before.” I meant that a lot of what we were doing was not getting reported. For some reason, we couldn’t seem to break through. That was then. This is now. And one of the things has to do with ... the news that came out, an additional $5 billion in student loan debt relief is now being reported. That had not been reported before. And there was 132 billion that he had done that was not getting reported. Joe Biden has not kept his promise on relieving debt for students. But he was keeping his promise. It was not getting reported. $137 billion, that is a lot of money for around 3.8 million people.

Clyburn and other Democrats would have a cow if Trump abused his power and violated the separation of powers by using 137 billion taxpayer dollars without going through the Legislature as the Constitution requires. Of course the media don’t care about this pure abuse of power, either. All they care about is winning elections for Democrats.

Why doesn’t Clyburn brag about Biden’s refusal to enforce immigration laws, which is destroying cities throughout the country, and utilizing massive amounts of money that could be used to help the needy? That is another one of Biden’s great policies.

Maybe he should tout Biden’s policy that forces girls and women to compete with men who claim they are women.

Maybe the media could help send the message that Democrats don’t think the poor, especially minorities, should have a choice to go to better schools when their public schools are failing to adequately teach them. That should be a winner.

The media and other Democrats should tell all the voters why it is so important to continue to abort black and brown babies at a much higher percentage than their percentage of the population. They could be told that Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, was a eugenicist who wanted birth control to build a cleaner race. We are told that abortion is always a winning issue, so that should be good.

But the thing Clyburn bragged about was Biden abusing his power to buy votes and that the media are now doing a better job as they campaign for Biden.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.