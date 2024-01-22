CBS reporter ponders whether humans should 'cease to exist'

CBS political reporter Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) took to ‘X’ to wonder whether it would be a “bad” thing if humans became extinct. She tweeted posted:

Why do people work so hard just to continue the human race in apocalypse movies when the world is falling apart? Is it really all that bad if we as a species cease to exist?

Alright, Kathryn, why don’t you put your money where your mouth is?

Lead by example and go extinct first. The rest of us will join you. Promise.

If directly queried, leftists/progressives typically claim not to hate humans, per se. “Gosh, no! Perish the thought. That’s silly. What would make you say that?” they ask.

Well, let’s see: your love of unfettered abortion and medically assisted dying, perhaps? Or maybe the fact that you are strongly supportive of transgender procedures that render the patient permanently sterile, wish to shut down the farms that feed people, and think the best thing for the planet — and weather — would be for there to be far fewer humans. Or, apparently, none.

Ms. Watson is not alone in her beliefs. Some in academia also favor the demise of homo sapiens.

If a tree falls in a forest and no one is there to hear it, does it make a sound?

If oceans roar, brooks babble, wolves howl, birds sing, seasons change — and climate, too -- and no human is around to perceive it, did any of these things really happen? And does it matter?

