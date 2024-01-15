Brooklyn principal defends decision to force kids into Zoom class in order to house illegals

Is the old bunny-slipper commute from the extended COVID school closures something blue-city educrats get nostalgic about?

Might be, given this principal's inexplicably raging response to parents who objected to their children being thrown out of their own school and shunted off to Zoom classes, so that illegals could be housed at the school instead.

According to the New York Post:

A Brooklyn high school principal lashed out at parents who ripped her decision to boot students out of the classroom the day after 2,000 migrants moved in for a night. “How dare someone say that I don’t care about kids,” roared James Madison High School principal Jodie Cohen on a Zoom call Tuesday at parents seething that she “sold the kids out” by having them go remote the day after the migrants were evacuated from Floyd Bennett Field because of a torrential rain storm. “I don’t understand how people who never come on a Zoom like this could take an opportunity like this evening to throw mud,” Cohen said, her voice breaking. “This [emergency] is for one night, one night!” The principal explained she decided to have students attend school remotely on Wednesday because it wasn’t clear how quickly the building would be ready for classroom use after the migrants were bused back to their shelter.

Well, no. She doesn't care about the kids in her care, not as much as she cares about foreign nationals illegally present in the U.S., or even more likely, herself, and the New York City political machine that enables these illegals and needs to call in a public school principal from time to time for a favor.

A search of her salary on OpenGovPay.com shows that she makes a pretty penny in that blue city.

According to that site:

In 2016, Jodie Cohen made $162,521 by working as a Principal at the James Madison Hs - K. Jodie Cohen salary was 62% higher than the average and 73% higher than median Principal salary in 2016.



Jodie Cohen salary was 141% higher than average James Madison Hs - K salary and 98% higher than median James Madison Hs - K salary in 2016.

Sound like a blue-city politician couldn't call her up to call in a favor?

This salary, with all its vacay and bennies, by the way, is nearly a decade old. Odds are good it has risen since.

Cohen justifies her move by saying it was just one day of Zoom classes for the kids.

But actually, it's more than that.

It's a test run for more instant Zoom pivots for the kids in the name of accommodating illegals, meaning, they're getting their routine for it all lined up.

And while sure, it's just one little night, it's also the normalization of kicking kids out on short notice any time a city official mismanages a situation with illegals and needs a bailout from the schools.

Illegals: 1; Kids 0.

The schools are neither constructed, nor zoned for illegal immigrant housing, and Cohen's claimed concern about what kind of condition the schools might be in after one night of turning the grounds over to unvetted illegals suggests that property damage and theft of the children's and the school's property were anticipated outcomes.

Does that serve the children of the school, or the interests of the political machine that continues to have its interest in importing the world's lower middle classes into New York City for a full free ride at the expense of the city's children.

Cohen's angry response to parents pretty well tells us it's all of those things, because she should have been apologizing to parents for her bad judgment and improper use of school resources, putting children last.

It tells us a lot about the political machine that seems to be her priority over the education of children: They hate them. And based on the angry response from parents, the parents know it.

Image: Twitter screen shot